Barbie Forteza reiterates she, Jameson Blake only running friends

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Barbie Forteza made it clear that her "Kontrabida Academy" co-star Jameson Blake is only a friend she enjoys running with.

Rumors initially emerged that Barbie and Jameson were dating after they attended two races together. However, the actress clarified they only run together.

Barbie reiterated as much to members of the media, including Philstar.com, after the press conference for her upcoming film "P77" last July 22.

"[Siya'y aking] nakakasama kasi he's into running also," Barbie said, even sharing a recent invitation from Jameson to go running or biking. But it was raining hard, and Barbie doesn't know how to ride a bicycle.

The actress pointed out that she also runs with other celebrity friends like "Beauty Empire" co-star Kyline Alcantara, and that she doesn't want to single out Jameson.

"Recently lang mas interested siya to participate sa mga fun runs kasi nga siguro na-realize niya how meaningful they are," added Barbie, noting that Jameson is physically active and wants to direct attention to meaningful efforts.

"P77", Barbie's first solo headliner in a mainstream movie, premieres in Philippine cinemas on July 30.

RELATED: David Licauco reacts to Barbie Forteza, Jameson Blake holding hands photo