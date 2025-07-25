Barbie Forteza handpicked for 'P77,' says director Derick Cabrido

MANILA, Philippines — Filmmaker Derick Cabrido had no other actress in mind but Barbie Forteza to headline his latest horror film "P77."

This after Derick last directed Barbie on the 2016 Cinemalaya film "Tuos" and while the actress had to juggle "P77" with her commitment to "Pulang Araw."

During the press conference for "P77" last July 22 in Quezon City, Derick quipped that Barbie had grown since their last project and improved as an actress.

"It's the same pa rin kung paano ko siya nakatrabaho before," Derick said, praising Barbie's collaborative nature and the warm environment she brings to the set.

After initially joking Barbie was tapped as the headlining star after winning a beauty contest, Derick said he and the writing team of Anj Atienza, Kristian Julao and Enrico Santos had Barbie in mind while forming the material.

Barbie acknowledged she was handpicked for the lead role of Luna and expressed gratitude as the film's production schedule coincided with that of "Pulang Araw" which was still shooting at the time.

"Nagtatawagan kami ni Direk, sabi niya 'Sige na Barbie, make this work' ganyan," Barbie said, promising she'd sign on even if it meant having to alternate shooting days between projects for the whole week.

The actress added it was a blessing to have this kind of pressure, "Ibig sabihin great things are expected of you. Ang sarap sa tainga na iniisip pa lang yung storya, ako na yung nasa isip nila."

To prepare for "P77," Barbie reread the full script each shooting day, this as she had to let go of her "Pulang Araw" character Adelina in order to get into Luna.

One technique Barbie did to differentiate her roles was using different perfumes for either characters, something she had picked up while shooting the 2023 series "Maging Sino Ka Man."

For "P77" — Barbie's first solo headliner in a mainstream movie — she used Lanvin's Eclat D'Arpege. Barbie is using yet another perfume for her current show "Beauty Empire."

Barbie also shared she referred to Björk's performance in 2000's "Dancer in the Dark" upon the recommendation of a friend and watched performances of her favorite actors like Javier Bardem and Meryl Streep.

"P77" sees Barbie's Luna quit her cruise ship job to look after her sick brother played by Euwenn Mikael.

The siblings' mother portrayed by Rosanna Roces goes missing and Luna's brother is only getting worse, so they sneak into an empty penthouse unit.

Also in the cast are Jackielou Blanco, Carlos Siguion-Reyna, Gina Pareño. Chrome Cosio, and JC Alcantara.

"P77" will premiere in Philippines cinemas on July 30, the seventh local film to be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

