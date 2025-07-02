Jewel Mische reveals gold is part of reason she's back in Philippines

Jewel Mische (right) visited Boy Abunda (left) for the latter's late afternoon showbiz talk show 'Fast Talk With Boy Abunda.'

MANILA, Philippines — Former “StarStruck” winner Jewel Mische revealed that she wanted to “dig more” into a possible gold venture in the country.

The formerly active actress confirmed to Boy Abunda while she sat down for an episode of “Fast Talk.”

Mische was initially asked about her plans of going back to acting, which she left in 2016 to settle in the United States with her husband Alister Kurzer. They lived in Michigan and built a family with their three daughters.

They are now based in Davao City.

“I think so yes with the right material,” Jewel said.

She was asked for a possible title of her life story and Jewel settled for the title, "Jewel, gold digger."

The actress said the title was intriguing and catchy.

“Kasi nga I’m a person who is always seeks for the deeper meanings of life, the profound aspects of God. Those are my golden treasures, my encounters and my relationship with the Lord. And just learning about life,” Jewel explained.

She then revealed her plans of getting into a gold business.

“Magiging negosyo 'yan. Really, we’re into it right now. Part of the reason why we’re in the Philippines,” she said.

Jewel went into talking about the Philippines as the Land of Ophir, citing a Bible story about a vast land rich in gold.

“Did you know, Tito Boy, the Philippines is the land of Ophir [as mentioned] in the Bible? I quite strongly believe. So that’s one of the reasons why I’m back ‘cause I wanna dig more into that,” she said.

