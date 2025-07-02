Miss Grand International Philippines 2025 delegates include pageant veterans

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Grand International founder and president Nawat Itsaragrisil hinted that the Philippines could have a back-to-back victory following CJ Opiaza's ascencion to the crown.

However that will all depend on national director Arnold L. Vegafria choosing the rightful representative in the national finals. This as Vegafria's ALV Pageant Circle revealed its candidates' lineup for 2025.

At a press presentation held in Parañaque's Okada Ballroom, thirty hopefuls strutted the runway and gamely answered queries thrown at them by pageant media.

"We could achieve a possible back-to-back on the condition that we chose a worthy successor who possesses all of the required B's: beauty, brain, body, and (a knack for) business," said Arnold.

Related: Miss Grand International 2024 CJ Opiaza returns home, working on visas for title duties

The national director noted that Nawat has outlined what he is looking for in a winning queen, adding that his organization hopes to reaffirm the Philippines' foothold in global pageantry.

"We made history with CJ Opiaza. We only hope that we continue our winning streak this year," he also said.

Arnold has gained the epithet "queenmaker" for winning the crowns for Face of Beauty International, Reina Hispanoamericana, and — through fate — the Miss Grand International titles last year.

Joining CJ as title winners were Face of Beauty International Isabelle Bilasano and Reina Hispanoamericana Dia Mate.

Related: Miss World Asia 2025 Krishnah Gravidez returns home triumphant

This year's official delegates, in alphabetical order of the localities they represent, are:

Beatriz Mclelland (Aklan)

Chelsea Joy Arciaga (Alabang, Muntinlupa)

Manilyn de Guzman (Bambang, Tarlac)

Beamae Sumulong (Bataan)

Sofia Francine Barles (Batangas)

Margaret Briton (Bicolandia)

Shanon Tampon (Bulacan)

Arianne Villareal (Caloocan City)

Jasmine Garner (Filipino Community of Canada)

Angeleyh Pasco (Davao Region)

Nikki Buenafe Cheveh (Quezon City)

Angel Dolor (Ilocos Region)

Princess Tacazon (Ilocos Sur)

Princess Mabata (Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay)

Irish Anne Patco (Laguna)

Alyssa Geronimo (Nueva Ecija)

Mary Joy Suarez (Occidental Mindoro)

Emma Mary Tiglao (Pampanga)

Angelica Joy Flores (Pangasinan)

Babylyn Namo (Parañaque)

Anne Maureen Pasco (Poblacion, Muntinlupa)

Dawn Salas (Quezon Province)

Beatriz Angela Ocampo (Rizal Province)

Carla Jane Torcido (Samar Island)

Michelle Arceo (Taguig)

Rona Rabina (Tanay, Rizal)

Mary Rose Grande (Tarlac Province)

Dianne Cabatulan (Valenzuela City)

Anita Rose Gomez (Zambales)

Also at stake apart from the three local crowns is Miss Asia-Pacific Philippines, ALV Pageant Circle's newest license acquisition.

Catch the Miss Grand International Philippines coronation night on August 12 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. Stay tuned!

RELATED: Philippines' Tarah Valencia is Miss Supranational 2025 3rd runner-up; Brazil wins 1st title