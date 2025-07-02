Sunshine Cruz shuts down Atong Ang split, abuse rumors

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Sunshine Cruz debunked gossip that she and businessman Atong Ang have called it quits, labeling it as fake news.

Sunshine posted last Monday on her Facebook page the screenshots of other accounts — including some appearing as tabloids — claiming she and Atong have broken up.

The actress also slammed as fake news the posts from different pages that claimed that Atong beats her and that one of her daughters was pregnant.

"Sharing misinformation is not advisable especially if the news comes from a questionable site. Be vigilant family and friends," Sunshine wrote in the post's caption.

Sunshine's post also included a checklist of how to recognize fake news and a text that reads, "Don't believe everything you read on the Internet just because there's a picture with a quote next to it."

Sunshine and Ang's relationship was confirmed following the circulation of a video of them sharing a kiss inside a cockpit arena.

Romance rumors between the two began early last year after both were spotted together in a party.

The actress, who was previously married to fellow actor Cesar Montano until their union was annulled in 2018, confirmed her breakup with Macky Mathay back in 2022.

