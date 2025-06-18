Kyline Alcantara shares life advice from Ruffa Gutierrez: 'Self first'

MANILA, Philippines — Kyline Alcantara believes that people need to choose themselves first before anyone else.

During the media conference of her latest series "Beauty Empire," Kyline was asked for the life lesson she learned from co-star Ruffa Gutierrez.

“Always choose yourself. Ikaw muna, bago ‘yung ibang tao. 'Yun 'yung palagi niyang advice sa akin. Actually hindi lang sa akin, sa aming dalawa ni Barbie,” Kyline said.

“And every time you get lost, palagi mo lang hanapin ang sarili mo,” she added.

Kyline recently had a controversial breakup with basketball player Kobe Paras.

Apart from Barbie and Ruffa, Kyline's co-stars in the GMA-7 and Viu collaboration drama are Sam Concepcion and Korean actor Choi Bo-min.

The series is co-produced bby GMA Network, Viu Philippines and CreaZion Studios.

It premiered in Viu last June 16 and will be shown in GMA on July 7.

RELATED: 'Unbothered queen': Kyline Alcantara spends time in El Nido following controversy with Kobe Paras