^

Entertainment

Mission accomplished: Tom Cruise to receive honorary Oscar

Philstar.com
June 18, 2025 | 9:03am
Mission accomplished: Tom Cruise to receive honorary Oscar
Tom Cruise has lived up to his billing as the ‘last true movie star.’ The US actor arrives for the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Feb. 13.
AFP photo

LOS ANGELES, United States — US actor and film producer Tom Cruise will receive an honorary Oscar ahead of the 2026 Academy Awards, the organizers said Tuesday, marking a career first for the Hollywood veteran.

Cruise was selected to receive a statuette for his contributions to cinema, along with choreographer Debbie Allen and production designer Wynn Thomas.

Dolly Parton will also be awarded the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for her decades-long humanitarian work, with the trophies presented at the Academy's 16th Governors Awards event in November.

Cruise, 62, has had four Oscar nominations but has never won the prestigious prize, despite achieving global fame for his roles in action films "Mission: Impossible" and "Top Gun."

Related: Tom Cruise sets new world record for 'Mission Impossible' parachute stunt

"Tom Cruise's incredible commitment to our filmmaking community, to the theatrical experience, and to the stunts community has inspired us all," the Academy said in a statement.

It praised him as "one of the most recognized and highest-grossing actors of all time" and noted his commitment to performing all of his own stunts.

Allen, 75, was recognized for her five-decade career that has included choreographing the Academy Awards ceremony seven times and working on films including 1995 rom-com "Forget Paris."

Meanwhile, Thomas was saluted for his production work on titles such as "Malcolm X" and "Do the Right Thing."

RELATED: Say hello to my holy friend: Al Pacino 1st movie star to meet Pope Leo XIV

OSCAR

OSCARS

TOM CRUISE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Before, after VAT: Comparing streaming service rates affected by RA 12023

Before, after VAT: Comparing streaming service rates affected by RA 12023

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 hours ago
Some streaming platforms are seeing changes to their subscription plans due to the addition of VAT, while others remain ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Cocoy Laurel, stage and film actor, dies at 72

Cocoy Laurel, stage and film actor, dies at 72

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actor Cocoy Laurel, Nora Aunor's former love team partner, passed away. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Catriona Gray reacts to netizens 'shipping' her with Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto

Catriona Gray reacts to netizens 'shipping' her with Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray reacted to social media users "shipping" her with Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto...
Entertainment
fbtw
Say hello to my holy friend: Al Pacino 1st movie star to meet Pope Leo XIV

Say hello to my holy friend: Al Pacino 1st movie star to meet Pope Leo XIV

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
Pope Leo XIV met Oscar winner Al Pacino in the Vatican, marking the first time a movie star has met the new pontiff.
Entertainment
fbtw
Cesar Montano happy for ex Sunshine Cruz, Atong Ang's relationship

Cesar Montano happy for ex Sunshine Cruz, Atong Ang's relationship

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actor Cesar Montano has no qualms with his ex-wife Sunshine Cruz's relationship with businessman Atong Ang, stressing...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
1st 'PBB' teen winner superstar: Kim Chiu celebrates 19th showbiz anniversary

1st 'PBB' teen winner superstar: Kim Chiu celebrates 19th showbiz anniversary

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Kapamilya star Kim Chiu celebrated her 19th anniversary in the showbiz industry. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Action star Victor Neri earns law degree at 49

Action star Victor Neri earns law degree at 49

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Actor Victor Neri earned his Juris Doctor degree after graduating law from the University of Bohol. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Maja Salvador, Cassy Legaspi highlight G-Force's 20th anniversary concert

Maja Salvador, Cassy Legaspi highlight G-Force's 20th anniversary concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
G-Force marked its 20th anniversary with the "G-Force Project 2025" concert held last June 11 in the Mall...
Entertainment
fbtw
Main doctor charged in Matthew Perry overdose to plead guilty

Main doctor charged in Matthew Perry overdose to plead guilty

1 day ago
Five people have been charged over Perry's death.
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Mamma Mia&rsquo; dreams come true in Santorini

‘Mamma Mia’ dreams come true in Santorini

By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
The second stop on our European summer adventure was the breathtaking country of Greece.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with