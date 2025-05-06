'Unbothered queen': Kyline Alcantara spends time in El Nido following controversy with Kobe Paras

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Kyline Alcantara remained silent on the breakup issue with ex-boyfriend Kobe Paras as she enjoy her vacation in El Nido, Palawan.

In her Instagram account, Kyline posted photos of her enjoying the beauty of nature.

"Fragments of joy," Kyline captioned the post with a sun emoji.

Celebrities such as Marian Rivera, Wendell Ramos, Sandra Lemonon and other Instagram users commented on Kyline's post.

"Unbothered Queen," an Instagram user commented.

In another post, Kyline shared different videos and photos of her vacation.

She only captioned it with different emojis.

