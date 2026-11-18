Yasmien Kurdi reveals My Chemical Romance song helps in crying scenes

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Yasmien Kurdi looked back on her memorable encounter with American rock band My Chemical Romance (MCR) during their first concert in the Philippines in 2008, as she recently watched the group perform live again with her husband.

In a social media post, Yasmien shared how the band's music has remained part of her life since her teenage years, even revealing that she listens to their song “I Don't Love You” whenever she struggles to cry for an emotional scene.

“‘I Don't Love You’ ang pinapakinggan ko kapag 'di ako makaiyak sa eksena,” she wrote.

The actress also recalled getting a backstage pass during the band's first Philippine concert as part of its "The Black Parade" tour at an open field in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in 2008, thanks to producer Vincent Del Rosario.

One of her most unforgettable experiences was personally handing water to MCR frontman Gerard Way.

“At take note! Ako pa 'yung taga-abot ng tubig kay Gerard Way noon!” she recalled.

Yasmien also revealed that she received a drumstick from the band during the concert, which she said she still keeps to this day.

Nearly two decades later, the actress finally got to see the band perform again, this time accompanied by her husband.

Yasmien admitted that watching MCR brought back memories of her younger years, saying she found herself crying while singing along to the band's songs.

“My teenage self is HEALED. Literal na umiiyak ako habang kinakanta nila 'yung mga songs nila. Parang bumalik lahat ng teenage feels ko!” she said.

She also expressed her admiration for the band, particularly Way, saying their music continues to resonate with her just as it did when she was younger.

“You guys are still the same! Your music hits just as hard as it did back then. I swear, I can listen to your songs over and over again and never get tired of them,” she wrote.

Addressing Way, she added, “I LOVE YOU Gerard Way. Ang pogi mo pa rin.”

The actress ended her post by thanking Christine Lovejoy Cruz for securing their last-minute tickets and Happee Sy for helping make their concert experience memorable.

“Thank you for making my teenage heart happy all over again. I'm not okay… but in the best possible way,” she said.

RELATED: Yasmien Kurdi brings daughter’s bullying case to DepEd