'A really special feeling': Dua Lipa confirms engagement to Callum Turner

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 14, 2025 | 3:57pm
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner arrive for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York.
AFP / Angela Weiss

MANILA, Philippines — It's official, celebrity couple Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are engaged!

The singer confirmed it herself in an interview with British Vogue magazine, months after fans took note of a diamong ring she was sporting but never said what it was for.

"Yeah, we're engaged. It's very exciting," Dua said, adding the Callum had the ring made after consultation with her sister and best friends.

"I'm obsessed with it. It's so me. It's nice to know the person that you're going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well."

There aren't any plans for the wedding yet as Dua is in the middle of her "Radical Optimism" tour which ends in December and Callum is currently in the middle of a production shoot, so the two are just enjoying the engagement period.

Callum even accompanied Dua when the singer-songwriter brought her tour to the Philippines, performing in the Philippine Arena last November. 

RELATED: Dua Lipa visits Intramuros, Toyo Eatery ahead of Philippine Arena show

"I've never been someone who's really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be. All of a sudden I’m like: 'Oh, what would I wear?'" Dua continued.

The Grammy winner noted never really understanding the weight of an engagement whenever seeing it in others, but now she's come to a realization.

"This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don't know, be best friends forever — it's a really special feeling," Dua ended.

The couple were first linked in January after being seen in a premiere afterparty for Callum's "Masters of the Air."

Dua admitted in the interview they were introduced by the co-founder of a London restaurant after realizing they had several common friends.

The celebrity couple went public with their relationship in July 2024, making their red carpet debut as a couple in the most recent Met Gala.

RELATED: Dua Lipa turns Philippine Arena into biggest party night club

