Dua Lipa turns Philippine Arena into biggest party night club

MANILA, Philippines — International pop star Dua Lipa turned the Philippine Arena in Bocaue into a night club as thousands of Filipinos danced the night away all throughout the Manila-leg concert of her "Radical Optimism" tour, presented by Live Nation Philippines.

Dua opened the concert with "Training Season," "One Kiss," "Illusion," "End of an Era," "Break My Heart," "Whatcha Doing" and "Levitating."

The Grammy Award winner said that she's excited to perform once again in the Philippines.

"I'm very excited to be here tonight because it's been a long time since I've been here in Manila," she said.

In her second act, Dua performed "These Walls," "Be The One," "Love Again" and "Pretty Please."

Dua continued the party with "Hallucinate," "New Rules," "Electricity" and "Cold Heart."

"Thank you so much, thank you for your energy, thank you very much for being so loud. It's been so much fun. It's been so long since I've been here. Six years? Six years. And to be welcome so warmly means a lot," Dua said during her break.

The English-Albanian singer then sang an acoustic "Anything for Love" and "Happy For You."

For her encore performance, Dua finished the concert with "Physical," "Dance the Night," "Don't Start Now" and "Houdini."

