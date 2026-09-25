BINI, SB19, 'Forgotten Island' score seen to open doors for Filipino music, films

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino culture is so ingrained in the foundation and development of DreamWorks Animation's "Forgotten Island" right down to its music.

right down to its music.

One of the film's co-directors, Filipino-American Januel Mercado, has touted the project as an invitation for other communities to experience what the Philippines has to offer.

Philippine mythology presented through colorful animation is one way of introducing the culture to new audiences. Filipino-American composer Nathan Matthew David hopes the film's music and soundtrack can do the same.

Philstar.com exclusively spoke to David and asked how the film's music could help immerse non-Filipino audiences in Filipino culture. He began by pointing out that the Philippines has an incredibly rich musical tradition.

"If this is the first time for anyone to really know what a Kulintang is, that's awesome, I hope that they go and learn about all the incredible artists that practice it," he said. "And then I hope they go and learn about the Hegelung or Kutiyapi and open up the catalog of what's there in Indigenous music."

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David studied Indigenous music and some of the instruments he mentioned, seeking permission from communities to draw inspiration from them for the "Forgotten Island" score.

He also sees the project as an opportunity to spotlight Filipino artists featured on the soundtrack, including SB19, which covered Francis Magalona's "Mga Kababayan," and BINI, which recorded the original song "A Parallel World."

David hopes the movie introduces both groups to a wider global audience and opens the door further for P-pop and Original Pilipino Music, or OPM.

"It's incredible that the film is being made in today's era where I think stories like this are very hard to be greenlit and told," David continued. "I feel like we're so incredibly lucky to have an example or have a flare that we're shooting up into the sky to be like, 'Hey, this is just a taste of what our culture is, come have more.'"

Echoing Mercado's hopes for the project, David stressed that "Forgotten Island" should not be the end point for Filipino stories reaching wider audiences.

"If we're the only story that's told, we have failed, like that's not the point. The point is to open up the door, you know?" he said.

Related: BINI original song drives home friendship theme, says 'Forgotten Island' composer

Philstar.com then asked David what else needs to be done for Filipino artists to continue making strides internationally.

David noted that the past year has been phenomenal for Filipinos, pointing not only to the festival appearances of BINI and SB19 but also to the rise of tennis star Alex Eala and the international attention surrounding "Filipiñana," the Philippines' official entry for Best International Feature Film at the 99th Academy Awards.

"I think it's the first time on a global level. There's been like a sustained sort of Filipino presence," David said.

He noted that major moments of international recognition for Filipinos would once often coincide with Manny Pacquiao's victories, but said that presence now appears to be more consistent.

David also expressed hope that, if the United States remains a major avenue for global recognition, more films featuring Filipino contributions will be made there while giving audiences greater exposure to the work being created in the Philippines.

He credited Mercado and co-director Joel Crawford for trying to get "Forgotten Island" greenlit five years ago. David also noted that BINI debuted in 2021, with both developments eventually contributing to a growing push for Filipino representation.

"I think we just continue that work... I hope after this year, there's an appetite to just keep pushing forward," David said.

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