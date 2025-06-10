fresh no ads
Zeinab Harake shares intimate wedding moments with Ray Parks | Philstar.com
Health And Family

Zeinab Harake shares intimate wedding moments with Ray Parks

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 10, 2025 | 2:37pm
Zeinab Harake and Ray Parks photographed after their wedding
Zeinab Harake via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator Zeinab Harake and basketball player Bobby Ray Parks Jr. shared some photos of their intimate wedding in Tagaytay held at the beginning of June.

Zeinab shared the pictures on her Instagram account using a bible verse, 1 Corinthians 13:7, as the post's caption.

"Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things," Zeinab wrote.

The carousel included photos of the newly weds (together and individually), Zeinab's children, a wedding invitation, and a reserved seat for Ray's father who passed away in 2013.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @zeinab_harake

In another post, Zeinab shared a video of her walking down the aisle with her father.

The video, simply captioned with the wedding hashtag #ZEINABfoundherRAYtone, ended with the couple sharing a kiss.

Celebrity couple Toni Gonzaga and Paul Soriano were the principal sponsors of the wedding also attended by Toni's sister Alex, Loisa Andalio, Yassi Pressman, Andrea Brillantes, and Awra Briguela. 

Among those who shared well wishes in the comments were Marian Rivera, Nadine Lustre, Jennylyn Mercado, and Kimpoy Feliciano.

