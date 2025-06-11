^

Pregnant ang ina: Valeen Montenegro expecting 1st child

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 11, 2025 | 11:31am
Valeen Montenegro.
MANILA, Philippines — Host-comedienne Valeen Montenegro is expecting her first child with non-showbiz husband Riel Manuel.

Valeen announced the happy news on social media by posting a video filled with clips of her and Riel showing family and friends her positive pregnancy test and sonogram images.

"Been keeping a little secret," Valeen captioned her post with a teddy bear and baby bottle emoji.

The actress humorously used as a thumbnail a photo of herself standing beside a road sign that said "bump."

Among those who shared well wishes in the comments section were Jennylyn Mercado, Carla Abellana, Dasuri Choi, Shaira Diaz, Rocco Nacino, Yasmien Kurdi, Rodjun Cruz, Jerald Napoles, and Megan Young, the latter who had just given birth herself.

The pregnancy announcement also comes as a late gift for Valeen who celebrated her 35th birthday last June 10.

Valeen and Riel tied the knot last year after being engaged for two years.

The host-comedienne will mark her first feature film appearance in eight years next month in "I Remember You" opposite JC Santos.

