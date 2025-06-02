Gerald Anderson planning baby with Julia Barretto

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson revealed that he is now contemplating to become a father.

In his interview with Toni Gonzaga, Gerald said that his father wanted him to be a father now.

“Kailangan ko na ng anak kasi gusto na ng dad ko,” Gerald said.

“Tsaka gustong-gusto ng dad ko si Julia na parang anak na niya,” he added.

When asked what he learned about women, Gerald said: “In my situation now, in my relationship now, nandoon ako sa bigger picture palagi na lahat ng ginagawa ko is for the end game.”

“Lahat ng work ko, business ko, it’s always there but I forget the small details, small moments or ‘yung simpleng date lang and how important that to women. Kung baga something simple, so much to them,” he added.

The Kapamilya star said that his relationship with Julia is going deeper through the years.

