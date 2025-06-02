^

Entertainment

Gerald Anderson planning baby with Julia Barretto

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 2, 2025 | 12:38pm
Gerald Anderson planning baby with Julia Barretto
Julia Barreto together with boyfriend Gerald Anderson.
Instagram / juliabarreto

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson revealed that he is now contemplating to become a father. 

In his interview with Toni Gonzaga, Gerald said that his father wanted him to be a father now. 

“Kailangan ko na ng anak kasi gusto na ng dad ko,” Gerald said. 

“Tsaka gustong-gusto ng dad ko si Julia na parang anak na niya,” he added. 

When asked what he learned about women, Gerald said: “In my situation now, in my relationship now, nandoon ako sa bigger picture palagi na lahat ng ginagawa ko is for the end game.”

“Lahat ng work ko, business ko, it’s always there but I forget the small details, small moments or ‘yung simpleng date lang and how important that to women. Kung baga something simple, so much to them,” he added. 

The Kapamilya star said that his relationship with Julia is going deeper through the years. 

RELATEDGerald Anderson denies rumored breakup with Julia Barretto

GERALD ANDERSON

JULIA BARRETTO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'T.G.I.S Barkada is heartbroken&rsquo;: Angelu de Leon, &lsquo;TGIS&rsquo; stars saddened by Red Sternberg&rsquo;s death

'T.G.I.S Barkada is heartbroken’: Angelu de Leon, ‘TGIS’ stars saddened by Red Sternberg’s death

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
The sudden demise of Red Sternberg last Tuesday has devasted his fellow “TGIS” stars as they posted broken heart...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ivana Alawi accused as 3rd party in leaked alleged affidavit vs Albee Benitez

Ivana Alawi accused as 3rd party in leaked alleged affidavit vs Albee Benitez

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Content creator Ivana Alawi is on the spotlight again after an alleged complaint affidavit was leaked on social media.&n...
Entertainment
fbtw
Celebrating the heroes of the GMA Eleksyon 2025 coverage

Celebrating the heroes of the GMA Eleksyon 2025 coverage

By Angel Javier Cruz | 8 days ago
Months before the 2025 Midterm Elections, everyone could feel the buzz — seemingly a collective holding of breath, waiting...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rica Peralejo mourns ex &lsquo;TGIS&rsquo; co-star Red Sternberg&rsquo;s death, reveals secret &lsquo;MU&rsquo;&nbsp;
play
Exclusive

Rica Peralejo mourns ex ‘TGIS’ co-star Red Sternberg’s death, reveals secret ‘MU’ 

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
In an exclusive interview last 2020, Rica revealed to Philstar.com that she and Red secretly had a “mutual understanding”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gerald Anderson, Julia Barretto spark separation rumors after Julia deletes Gerald's photos

Gerald Anderson, Julia Barretto spark separation rumors after Julia deletes Gerald's photos

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Separation rumors between Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto sparked after social media users noticed that they do not post...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fans finally experience SB19&rsquo;s &lsquo;Simula at Wakas&rsquo;

Fans finally experience SB19’s ‘Simula at Wakas’

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 14 hours ago
From the fascinating virtual reality (VR) zone to never-before-seen photo display,
Entertainment
fbtw
Gabbi Garcia: Kapuso through and through

Gabbi Garcia: Kapuso through and through

By Jerry Donato | 14 hours ago
Gabbi Garcia has proven to be a well-rounded Sparkle GMA artist who shows enthusiasm and dedication in every assignment that’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
BINI to hold songwriting festival, 4th anniversary show, homecoming fan meet

BINI to hold songwriting festival, 4th anniversary show, homecoming fan meet

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 21 hours ago
June is a fully packed month for the girls as they are currently in the United States and Canada with their “Grand BINIverse”...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Stranger Things 5&rsquo; to drop in 3 parts&nbsp;

‘Stranger Things 5’ to drop in 3 parts 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 23 hours ago
Halloween and the upcoming holidays will be full of surprises and twists for fans of “Stranger Things” with episodes...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with