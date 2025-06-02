Gerald Anderson denies rumored breakup with Julia Barretto

Jason Paul Laxamana directed 'Between Maybes,' the film that paired Julia Barretto and Gerald Anderson for the first time.

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson revealed the real score between him and girlfriend Julia Barretto.

In his interview with Toni Gonzaga, Gerald denied that he and Julia broke up.

“We’re okay. Kanina, hinatid ko siya sa airport, pupunta sila sa Dubai,” Gerald said.

"So, it's not true?" Toni asked Gerald.

"Ganyan sa showbiz, inuunahan ka nila, and then d'un ang basehan kung nakafollow ba, naka-unfollow ba, andun 'yung pictures, wala 'yung pictures. Nakakalungkot na 'yun na 'yun ang basehan, 'no?" Gerald said.

The Kapamilya star said that his relationship with Julia has been going deeper through the years.

"Si Julia is very mapagmahal, very motherly. Manang-mana siya kay Tita Marjorie, sa mommy niya," he said.

"'Yung values na mayroon siya, 'yung love na ibinibigay niya, 'yung support na ibinibigay niya, it inspires me to just be better and give her 'yung 100%, always my best version," he added.

