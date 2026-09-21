Aga Muhlach, Charlene Gonzalez defend daughter Atasha amid criticism over musical role

Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzales with their kids, Andres and Atasha.

MANILA, Philippines — Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzalez came to the defense of their daughter Atasha Muhlach amid the criticism she has been receiving over her performance as Annie Batungbakal in the new production of “Bongga Ka ’Day: The Annie Batungbakal Musical.”

Aga and Charlene attended the musical’s opening night to show their support for their daughter.

In an interview with ABS-CBN, Charlene said they witnessed firsthand the preparation and hard work Atasha put into the project.

The couple also addressed the criticism their daughter received even before she took on the role.

For Aga, Atasha should simply ignore the negative comments and focus on her work.

“I’ll be honest, sa mga tumira sa kanya noon talaga. Sabi ko, ‘Huwag mo na lang pansinin,’ 'di ba? Ganun talaga, e. ‘Malaki ’yung show, ang gagawin mo. And this is work,’” he said.

Aga also appealed to those who criticized his daughter, pointing out that Atasha is simply working and pursuing an opportunity.

“Sa mga tumira sa kanya, galing sa isang ama po. Nagta-trabaho lang ’yung bata, ’di ba? Wala namang pinagyayabang. Gusto lang mag-hanapbuhay. Gustong gumawa ng show,” he said.

“To all those who love her, maraming-maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat,” he added.

Meanwhile, Charlene encouraged Atasha and others who are pursuing their dreams not to let criticism stop them.

“Ang sa akin lang, just, you know, continue to be strong, and not just for Atasha but for everyone. Don’t let anybody stop you from reaching for your dreams. Continue to reach your dreams,” she said.

“Roads are never easy, may mga ups and downs. But always go for your dreams. Huwag po kayong matakot and enjoy the journey,” she added.

Despite defending their daughter, Aga and Charlene said they do not want to prolong the issue or engage further with Atasha’s critics.

“Tapos na ’yan sa akin. Finished na ’yan. Lahat naman ng tao may haters. But the good always wins, you know,” Aga said.

“Parang, mas marami pa ring mababait na tao sa mundong ito. Iilan lang ’yung masasama, iyon lang ang maiingay talaga,” he added.

RELATED: ‘Bongga Ka, ’Day!’: Atasha Muhlach proves naysayers wrong as Annie Batungbakal