K-pop fans get up close with their favorite boy groups in VR experience in Quezon City

P-pop groups visit the ‘Vision Festa: Dive Into The Stars,’ a K-pop virtual reality (VR) concert and exhibition experience at Gateway, Araneta City. Among the P-pop visitors is BILIB, who is spotted trying out the FESTA Photo Zone.

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop fans are in for a treat, as they can get up close with their favorite boy groups with the recently launched VR exhibition at the Gateway Mall, Araneta City in Cubao.

With the “Vision Festa: Dive Into The Stars” experience, fans are immersed in “The Fact Music Awards Exhibition - B Verse” with K-pop boy groups during the awards show.

“A space where stars dance — it is the space where our story begins, and the starting point, where we write memories together,” the team said.

“You can vividly experience special TMA moments where you breathe, sing and dance alongside artists through immersive VR performances. The extraordinary experience, as if stepping directly into that time and space, delivers deep emotion beyond simple viewing,” it added.

VXON experiences the VR room for the immersive VR performances.

The experience starts with a surprise as participants are asked to pick one random photo card from BTS, Seventeen, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Enhypen and BoyNextDoor.

You may feel like a star walking down the red carpet with glimpses of the boys on screen ahead of the show.

Now comes the exciting part as fans are asked to sit down and put their VR glasses on to be immersed in the performances of groups.

During the VR experience of The Philippine STAR, along with other members of the press, the set began with One And Only, along with But Sometimes by BoyNextDoor.

One And Only and But Sometimes both appeared in the “Why..” EP, which was released in 2023.

Enhypen gave an exhilarating performance of Drunk-Dazed, showing their smooth dance moves on the stage.

Photos from Vision Festa and Araneta City’s official Facebook pages AJAA drops by the Present Box Tree, which shows highlights of the featured K-pop boy groups’ performances.

Drunk-Dazed was the lead single for their second mini-album “BORDER: CARNIVAL,” released in 2021.

They were followed by TOMORROW X TOGETHER that went on the pop rock route with Good Boy Gone Bad but still made viewers on their toes.

Good Boy Gone Bad served as the lead single of their fourth mini-album, “minisode 2: Thursday’s Child,” which was released in 2022.

The crowd went wild when BTS performed Butter, one of their hit songs in their catalogue.

Butter was nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group performance in the Grammy Awards in 2022.

The fans, who were missing the 13-piece group, got emotional as Seventeen came in last with their performances of Ready To Love and Anyone, both released in 2021.

Seventeen ended the immersive VR experience with a bong performing one of their classics, Super.

After the immersive VR experience, fans were directed to the “Present Box Tree,” which showed all the highlights of the boy groups’ performances.

It followed the “Exhibition Hall,” which showed never-before-seen images of all the featured boy groups from the awards show.

Fans might also keep memorabilia in the gift shop with goodies ranging from keychains to shirts.

Concluding the experience was going to a photo booth with a huge collage of all the photos of the boys that fans might take a photo with to immortalize their experience.

The “Vision Festa: Dive Into The Stars” experience is priced at P1,450 and available on www.ticketnet.com.ph and will run until Oct. 31.

It is located at Level 3, Gateway Mall 2 in Quezon City, with screening schedules from Mondays to Thursdays.