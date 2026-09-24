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Entertainment

Taylor Lautner, wife Tay welcome daughter Lennon Taylor

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 24, 2026 | 4:28pm
Taylor Lautner, wife Tay welcome daughter Lennon Taylor
Composite of Taylor Lautner with Tay Lautner and of their daughter Lennon Taylor Lautner
Taylor Lautner, Tay Lautner via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — What's better than two Taylor Lautners? Three of them, officially.

Actor Taylor Lautner and his wife, also named Taylor but goes by Tay to avoid confusion, are now parents to a baby girl they have named Lennon Taylor.

The baby was born last September 16 but Tay only revealed she had given birth a week later, posting a picture on her Instagram account.

"One week loving our sweet little Lenny," Tay wrote in the caption of a photo of her daughter, her face hidden but laying behind an embroidery of her name.

Among those who congratulated the couple were Alex Cooper, Mackenzie Foy, Christina Perri, Daniella Monet, Chandler Kinney, and the official account of the "Twilight" franchise.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tay Lautner (@taylautner)

Taylor, after all, is best known for playing Jacob Black in the films based on Stephanie Meyer's book series of the same name.

He has also appeared in "The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D," "Scream Queens," "Cheaper by the Dozen 2," "Valentine's Day," "Grown Ups 2," "Cuckoo," and "My Own Worst Enemy."

The actor met Tay, a registered nurse, in 2017 at a game night event and confirmed they were dating in October 2018.

They got married in 2022 after being engaged for a year. They launched their "The Squeeze" podcast the following year.

RELATED: Millie Bobby Brown adopts 2nd child with husband Jake Bongiovi

TAYLOR LAUTNER
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