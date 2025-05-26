^

Bianca Umali enters 'Pinoy Big Brother' as house guest

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 26, 2025 | 2:15pm
Bianca Umali

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Bianca Umali is the newest celebrity house guest of  "Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition."

In last night's episode, "PBB" showed a teaser of Bianca being welcomed by hosts Bianca Gonzalez and Gabbi Garcia. 

"Isa sa mga makapangyarihang Sang'gre na ating aabangan, Bianca Umali!" Gabbi said.

Before Bianca, previous house guests included David Licauco, Donny Pangilinan, BINI Jhoanna and Stacey, Michelle Dee, Gabbi Garcia, Ivana Alawi, Mavy Legaspi and Kim Ji Soo. 

Sanya Lopez, Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino, Dingdong Dantes, and Charo Santos also visited the house.

Currently, 10 of the 14 housemates are automatically nominated and two of them will be evicted soon. 

AZ Martinez, Esnyr, Ralph De Leon and Shuvee Etrata all got immunity after winning two Big Intensity Challenges. 

Bianca Umali on self-care: You don't need a partner to feel beautiful
 

BIANCA UMALI

PBB
