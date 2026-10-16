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Entertainment

Bailey May makes showbiz comeback with Sparkle

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 16, 2026 | 8:57am
Bailey May makes showbiz comeback with Sparkle
Bailey May
Sparkle

MANILA, Philippines — Sparkle GMA Artist Center has signed actors John Wayne Alba, Jason Lopez and Bailey May to its talent roster, marking a new chapter in their respective entertainment careers.

The three signed their contracts on Oct. 7 at the GMA Network Boardroom, with key executives from GMA Network and Sparkle in attendance.

Among those present were GMA Network Senior Vice President for Programming, Talent Management, Worldwide and Support Group, and GMA Pictures President and CEO Annette Gozon-Valdes; Sparkle First Vice President and head Joy Marcelo; Assistant Vice President for Talent Recruitment and Development Jenny Donato; Senior Manager for Talent Management Jan Navarro; and Empire PH consultant Jonas Gaffud. The event was hosted by Yza Uy.

Alba, a Filipino-Italian model and actor, recently represented the Philippines at Mister International 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand, where he finished in the Top 10. He now looks to expand his career in entertainment under Sparkle.

Lopez, a model and television personality, made history as the first Mister Pilipinas Worldwide titleholder. He is now set to pursue opportunities in the entertainment industry through the talent management arm of GMA Network.

Meanwhile, May is returning to the entertainment scene after previously joining “Pinoy Big Brother: 737” and becoming a member of the international pop group Now United.

The Filipino-British actor and singer is looking to explore new projects in front of the camera and further pursue his music career as part of Sparkle's growing roster of talents.

RELATEDAhtisa Manalo signs with Sparkle, names Alden Richards her dream leading man

BAILEY MAY

SPARKLE
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