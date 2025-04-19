^

Entertainment

David Licauco no involvement in Barbie Forteza, Jak Roberto split

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 19, 2025 | 4:40pm
David Licauco no involvement in Barbie Forteza, Jak Roberto split
From left: Barbie Forteza with her real-life boyfriend, actor Jak Roberto; Barbie with onscreen partner, David Licauco, during their February 6, 2023 appearance on "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda."
Sparkle GMA Artist Center, Jak Roberto via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actor David Licauco directly stated he had no involvement in the break-up of his love team partner Barbie Forteza and her then-longtime boyfriend Jak Roberto.

Earlier this year Barbie confirmed she and Jak ended their relationship after seven years together, and around the same time David shared he was single. David and his non-showbiz partner broke up in September 2024.

The circumstances caused some fans to speculate whether David had a hand in the split, which host Boy Abunda brought up when David was a guest on the April 16 episode of "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda" to promote his latest movie "Samahan ng mga Makasalanan."

After clarifying his current state of happiness and being "in love" with his life, Boy brought up that David answered "depende" during a "Fast Talk" question about whether he'd date Barbie.

"I mean, who knows? Whatever happens, happens. If it happens, it happens," David said, pointing out he's just "going with the flow."

Boy probed further about how close David is with Barbie, to which the actor said they would text often and talk about "everything and nothing" in the middle of endorsement shoots.

David then explained he had no part in Barbie and Jak's breakup, even saying that he and Barbie didn't message as much before, "Wala akong kinalaman."

Earlier in the episode Boy shared that some fans referred to Sanya Lopez, Jak's sister and David's "Samahan ng mga Makasalanan" co-star, as a "love team" slayer as Barbie isn't David's acting partner in the movie.

The actor did share that Sanya doesn't take much notice, acknowledging it's all part of the job and laughed off such comments with David.

He also said Barbie was supportive of David pursuing projects without her. Barbie even attended the Philippine premiere and red carpet of "Samahan ng mga Makasalanan" last April 10.

"Samahan ng mga Makasalanan," also starring Joel Torre, Soliman Cruz, Buboy Villar, and Betong Sumaya, screened nationwide on April 19, Black Saturday. — Video from GMA Network's YouTube channel

RELATED: Barbie Forteza shows support for David Licauco starrer ‘Samahan ng mga Makasalanan’

BARBIE FORTEZA

BOY ABUNDA

DAVID LICAUCO

JAK ROBERTO
