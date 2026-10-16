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Kris Aquino expresses love, support for son Josh following viral remarks

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 16, 2026 | 10:24am
Kris Aquino expresses love, support for son Josh following viral remarks
Kris Aquino and her oldest son Josh
Kris Aquino via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Host-actress Kris Aquino lightly addressed the issue involving her eldest son Josh, opting instead to praise him as a supportive child while giving some new health updates.

Earlier this week, hosts of the "Machong Chismisan" podcast made rude comments on Josh, who has a developmental disability and is on the autism spectrum.

The episode drew huge backlash online leading to its takedown and the podcast's cancellation, with numerous individuals quick to call out the hosts' remarks.

It took some time for the "Queen of All Media" to share her thoughts on the incident, sharing in an Instagram post a friend advised her against exhausting air for irrelevant individuals.

"Many of you may have wondered why i gave no statement to what were irresponsible & uninformed opinions," Kris said. "Ignore and the issue dies a natural death. By never stating their names, or my feelings, they didn't get the word war from me they were expecting."

The host-actress proceeded to share how her household operates when looking after her, in particular Josh accompanying Kris during four-hour afternoon siestas by "taking his shift" when younger son Bimby heads to the computer.

"He loves to say, 'Mama your shoulder's here.' I sleep best with my head resting on Kuya's shoulder and my arms wrapped around his left arm," Kris continued. "It's difficult because he can't move but Monday to Friday Kuya Josh does his share to take care of his mama."

Health update

The Instagram post featured photos of Kris with Josh as well as recent public and promotional engagements, all of which she did while carrying on her recovery from several autoimmune diseases.

Kris explained she halted providing health updates for followers and fans out of fear for "not so great numbers" and a new disease exhibiting "scary symptoms."

The host-actress expressed gratitude for the employees at a Makati hospital for respecting her privacy, adding that when sutures are out of her she will take on a third infusion of a biologic immunosuppressant that's been of help.

She also thanked followers' prayers and encouraging words, sharing that her lack of posts mean she's bedridden and may be in need of more prayers.

"I don't want to add to your burdens, I've read you admire my strength, that's because I witnessed what our mom went through to prepare us, for life without her. I was 38 when she joined our maker," Kris said.

Kris is the youngest child of former president Corazon Aquino and former senator Ninoy Aquino, the former passing away in 2009 from cardiac arrest after a bout of colorectal cancer.

"Bimb still needs more years to be ready for his lifelong responsibility of taking care of his Kuya Josh. That's why ang mama nila hindi pa pwedeng isuko ang laban," Kris ended her post.

RELATED: Boy Abunda urges Kris Aquino to sue over ‘walang kwenta’ remark on Josh

BIMBY AQUINO

JOSH AQUINO

KRIS AQUINO
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