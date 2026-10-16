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Entertainment

Krystel Go calls for respect for PWDs amid Joshua Aquino podcast controversy

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 16, 2026 | 10:06am
Krystel Go calls for respect for PWDs amid Joshua Aquino podcast controversy
Joshua Aquino and Krystel Go
Mama Loi, Krystel Go via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Krystel Go has called for respect and inclusion for persons with disabilities (PWDs) following the backlash over the “Machong Chismisan” podcast hosts’ remarks about Joshua Aquino, son of Kris Aquino.

Go, who has Down syndrome, starred in the film “I’mPerfect” and won Best Actress at the 2025 Metro Manila Film Festival.

In a Facebook post, the actress spoke out against making fun of a person’s disability, stressing that PWDs deserve to be treated with dignity and respect.

“I STAND FOR RESPECT. I STAND FOR INCLUSION,” Go wrote.

“As a person with Down Syndrome, I believe na bawat isa sa atin ay deserves respect, kindness, and understanding. Hindi po dapat gawing joke ang disability ng isang tao. We have feelings, dreams, and talents, too,” she said.

Go added that persons with disabilities should not be used for entertainment or online content at their expense.

“We deserve to be treated with dignity, not used for entertainment or content,” she said, while thanking the Down Syndrome Association of the Philippines Inc. (DSAPI) for standing up for the community.

“Hindi po kami humihingi ng awa. We are asking for RESPECT,” Go added.

“PWD man po kami, we have dignity, we have a voice, and we matter, too!” she said.

The actress ended her post with the hashtags #RespectPWDs, #InclusionMatters and #DownSyndromeAwareness.

RELATED‘Machong Chismisan’ contract terminated over remarks on Kris Aquino’s son

JOSHUA AQUINO

KRYSTEL GO
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