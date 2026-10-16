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Alden Richards’ scholar graduates Magna Cum Laude from PUP

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 16, 2026 | 1:29pm
Alden Richardsâ€™ scholar graduates Magna Cum Laude from PUP
Alden Richards
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Alden Richards congratulated one of his scholars, Seanvinzer Dones, who graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Secondary Education major in English from the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) Santa Rosa.

The actor's AR Foundation shared its congratulatory message to Dones on Facebook, celebrating his academic achievement and the dedication he showed throughout his studies.

“Sean, we couldn’t be prouder of you! Seeing you graduate Magna Cum Laude (BSEd English) at PUP Sta. Rosa fills our hearts with so much happiness. Your AR Foundation family has watched you pour your heart into your studies, and you truly deserve this amazing milestone,” the foundation said.

“We can’t wait to see the amazing, inspiring teacher you are destined to be. Keep paying it forward!” it added.

Dones is among the students receiving educational assistance through the foundation established by Alden.

The actor formally founded AR Foundation Inc. in September 2021 to provide financial assistance and access to education for deserving but underprivileged Filipino youth.

Alden has previously shared his desire to help students pursue their education, drawing from the challenges he experienced while completing his own college degree.

Through the foundation, the actor aims to help young Filipinos achieve their academic goals and pursue opportunities that might otherwise be difficult to access.

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