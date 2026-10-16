Ate Gayâ€™s family, friends gather for comedianâ€™s â€˜living funeralâ€™

Ate Gay’s family, friends gather for comedian’s ‘living funeral’

Ate Gay with family and friends during her living funeral.

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian Ate Gay, whose real name is Gil Aducal Morales, was surrounded by family and friends during a “living funeral” held on Thursday, October 15, in Biñan, Laguna.

The gathering gave the comedian’s loved ones an opportunity to express their love, gratitude and appreciation for him while he is still alive, allowing him to personally hear the messages they might otherwise have delivered only after his passing.

The event was held at Forest Lake Memorial Parks in Biñan, where family members, friends and fellow personalities gathered to pay tribute to Ate Gay and celebrate his life.

Among those who delivered eulogies were fellow comedienne Boobsie Wonderland and content creator Arman Salon.

Photos shared by Ate Gay and those who attended the gathering showed the venue adorned with flowers and portraits of the comedian, creating a setting for the heartfelt tributes.

Unlike a traditional funeral, which takes place after a person's death, a living funeral allows the honoree to be present as loved ones share their memories, appreciation and messages of support.

The gathering also gave Ate Gay the chance to hear firsthand how he has touched the lives of the people around him.

In September 2025, Ate Gay publicly revealed that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 mucoepidermoid carcinoma, a type of cancer that typically develops in the salivary glands.

The comedian’s diagnosis brought attention to his health condition as he continued to receive support from fans and fellow entertainers.

Through the living funeral, Ate Gay’s family and friends were able to express their affection and gratitude in his presence, turning the occasion into a celebration of his life and the relationships he has built over the years.

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