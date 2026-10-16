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Entertainment

Bianca Manalo cites national duty as reason for Win Gatchalian split

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 16, 2026 | 12:43pm
Bianca Manalo cites national duty as reason for Win Gatchalian split
Composite photo of Bianca Manalo and Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian
Pilipino Star Ngayon / file

MANILA, Philippines — Beauty queen-turned-actress Bianca Manalo is civil with her ex-boyfriend senator Sherwin "Win" Gatchalian, noting that the latter's duty to the country was the reason for their break-up.

Bianca was the guest on the October 15, 2026 episode of "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda" with fellow former Miss Universe Philippines titleholders Ariella Arida and MJ Lastimosa to promote their upcoming movie "Red Crown" centering on pageantry.

Boy began the episode by discussing the controversies involving his guests, and for Bianca the host first asked how she and Win — the current Senate president — are getting along today.

Though quipping about palpitation, Bianca reiterated they remained good friends and share custody of their three dogs Purdelle, Paprika and Ferdel.

"'Pag may kailangan akong help, I still talk to him, siya [at staff niya] pa rin tumutulong sa'kin. He still takes good care of me," the actress-beauty queen said.

Boy pointed out that what mattered most was that ex-partners maintain their friendships before asking, should Bianca agree to answer, why she and Win called it quits.

"Mas focus siya sa pag-alaga ng bansa, and naiintindihan ko 'yun," Bianca said after a pause. "He's very hardworking, mabuti na doon na lang kaysa ibang bisyo. Ang bisyo niya [ay] magsakripisyo at magserbisyo para sa Pilipinas, so sino ako para pigilin siya?"

She reiterated being happy for the senator and will always support his endeavors, a response that Boy was satisfied with, although the host then brought up that Bianca is often being labelled as a third party in others' relationships.

Some examples Boy gave were actor Rob Gomez and another former beauty queen Celeste Cortesi, both of which Bianca denied any involvement.

Bianca admitted having no idea why she keeps getting linked to such issues, especially now that she's single again.

"Kailangan ko na ata maging taken ulit! Joke, hindi naman ako ready pa, bakit ako magbo-boyfriend?" she quipped, adding that she's diverting happiness to her family. — Video from GMA Network's YouTube channel

RELATED: Bianca Manalo backs ex Sherwin Gatchalian for WinRi tandem

BIANCA MANALO

BOY ABUNDA

SHERWIN GATCHALIAN

WIN GATCHALIAN
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