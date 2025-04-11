Barbie Forteza shows support for David Licauco starrer â€˜Samahan ng mga Makasalananâ€™Â 

Barbie Forteza shows support for David Licauco starrer ‘Samahan ng mga Makasalanan’

Barbie Forteza graces the red carpet of David Licauco's movie 'Samahan ng mga Makasalanan' held in Gateway Mall 2 in Quezon City on April 10, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Barbie Forteza debuted her bob cut and looked stunning in red as she walked the red carpet of David Licauco’s movie “Samahan ng mga Makasalanan.”

Barbie was present to support her perennial screen partner’s film, which had its premiere night last night at Gateway Mall 2. It hits local theaters on April 19, Black Saturday.

“Just so, so proud of him. I just want him to enjoy the night dahil alam kong pinaghirapan niya ang pelikulang ito. It’s something very new for him, and I’m just so happy for him. So proud of him and I can’t wait to see it,” Barbie said during her red carpet interview.

David stars in the film opposite Sanya Lopez. He plays Deacon Sam, who gets a new assignment in a place that poses challenges to his teachings and faith.

The movie also stars Joel Torre, Jun Sabayton, Chariz Solomon, Buboy Villar, Liezel Lopez, Betong Sumaya, Jay Ortega, Lapillus’ Chanty, and Soliman Cruz. It is directed by Benedict Mique. — Video by Kathleen A. Llemit, editing by Chyna Merin

