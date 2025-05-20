â€˜King of K-popâ€™ G-Dragon finally returns to Phl with first solo show in 8 years

‘King of K-pop’ G-Dragon finally returns to Phl with first solo show in 8 years

Guess who’s back? It’s no other than K-pop icon G-Dragon.

After nearly eight years, G-Dragon reigned supreme on the stage once again for his “Übermensch” tour in the country on May 17, making history as the first K-pop male solo artist to hold a concert at the world’s largest indoor venue, the Philippine Arena.

Dubbed “King of K-pop,” his long-awaited return to the Philippines since his last visit in September 2017 was rather metaphorical, offering a glimpse into his new era of music artistry.

Grand was an understatement for his entrance when he appeared on a crimson-lit platform wearing his crown and a jacket adorned with red roses to perform POWER, as he screamed the line “Who run the world?” from his 2024 lead single.

Reasserting his mastery of the stage, he went on with sensational performances of the latest song HOME SWEET HOME and 2013 hip-hop classics GO and One of A Kind.

The stage designs display two giant balloons of human figures, referencing the cover of G-Dragon's 'Übermensch' album.

“Hello! Hi! Kumusta? You good? This is G-Dragon. Wow! It’s been a long, long eight years. This is crazy. This is good,” he told thousands of passionate supporters, also called FAM and VIP, as he paused for a while to savor their deafening cheers and stunning view of lightsticks.

A total performer that he is, G-Dragon’s “swag check” with the audience was such a trademark for him to proceed to his legendary hit Crayon, the title track from his first EP.

Apart from his presence and discography, the stage designs also left a striking impression on fans, especially the display of two giant balloons of human figures referencing the cover of his “Übermensch” album.

G-Dragon, whose real name is Kwon Ji-young, debuted as a pioneer member of K-pop powerhouse Bigbang on Aug. 19, 2006, under YG Entertainment. Three years later, he kick-started his solo endeavour with the release of his debut album, “Heartbreaker.”

“One side is me from the ‘Heartbreaker’ era, 2009. The other side is brand new,” he explained, referring to the two personas facing each other as the symbol of his “Übermensch” concept.

For a popular artist who experienced a significant hiatus, G-Dragon saw this world tour and his latest full album of the same name as the “precious starting point” of his comeback in the industry this year.

Fans witness a ‘much freer’ version of G-Dragon at the concert. The Philippine leg of his world tour was among the stops under its Phase 1, presented by Applewood Philippines.

“Ubermensch isn’t something you can physically see. It’s more of an abstract, philosophical concept, but with it, I try to approach each day — whether it’s difficult or easy, happy or not, with the mindset of embracing it as an opportunity to enjoy, learn and grow as much as I can,” he sincerely shared in a video played during the event.

“I lived like a frog in a well for eight years, often wondering if I was wasting time, if it was okay to live like that. But in the end, I realized that time was something I truly needed,” he admitted.

What fans witnessed that night was a “much freer” version of G-Dragon, offering fresh yet nostalgic stages of his other songs, such as WHO YOU?, CROOKED and A Boy.

“You guys are amazing. Galing! Galing! Galing!” he lauded the energetic crowd.

Boasting new tracks TAKE ME and TOO BAD with his suave moves, the 36-year-old singer-songwriter, sporting a boater hat and mint green outfit, then playfully asked the audience which track they liked the most from his new album. “Oh, ako rin, ako rin!” he quipped after hearing mixed answers.

After an emotional DRAMA performance, he descended from the stage and interacted with standing attendees to serenade them with 1 Year and IBELONGIIU.

While expressing his gratitude, the bittersweet encore turned into a surprising spectacle of the show when the audience began chanting Bigbang’s popular song, BANG BANG BANG.

“So, Bigbang’s 20th anniversary — no, not today — today is mine, you’re mine,” he bantered with the audience amid their enthusiasm.

Lo and behold, he gave in to the fans’ request and candidly sang it with a bonus a cappella of WE LIKE 2 PARTY as he teased “big” plans for the upcoming 20th anniversary of his group, now composed of him, Taeyang and Daesung.

“We are really excited about Bigbang’s 20th anniversary next year, so please look forward to Bigbang next year. It’s gonna be — it has to be banging,” he hinted.

The humble superstar, together with his dancers and live band, capped off the night with a 90-degree bow, a gesture of utmost respect for his beloved FAM and VIP.

“Today, I felt really happy to see you. We met again. I can’t even think of other words for happy. I can’t explain what I feel right now, but it really feels good, and you guys are amazing. The energy is great. So, I hope — not hope — we will, I will, personally come back again soon. So, please stay right there. Salamat po,” he pledged.

