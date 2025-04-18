^

'Harry Potter' series casts actors for Snape, Dumbledore, Hagrid, McGonagall

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 18, 2025 | 11:00am
From left: Nick Frost, Paapa Essiedu, John Lithgow, and Janet McTeer
Warner Bros. Discovery

MANILA, Philippines — The upcoming "Harry Potter" series has officially made its first cast announcements, including the actors portraying Albus Dumbledore and Severus Snape.

Though previously leaked by the actor himself, award-winning actor John Lithgow is confirmed to play Dumbledore — the Hogwarts headmaster originated by Richard Harris, Michael Gambon, and Jude Law.

Lithgow is the recipient of six Emmys, two Tonys, two Golden Globes, an Olivier award, and has received multiple Oscar, Grammy, and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations.

The American actor is best known for portraying Winston Churchill in "The Crown," Dick Solomon in "3rd Rock from the Sun," Lord Farquaad in "Shrek," Arthur Mitchell in "Dexter," Roberta Muldoon in "The World According to Garp," and Sam Burns in "Terms of Endearment."

He also starred in "The Old Man," "Footloose," "Harry and the Hendersons," "Twilight Zone: The Movie," "Rise of the Planet of the Apes," "Interstellar," "How I Met Your Mother," "All That Jazz," and most recently "Conclave."

After much speculation, British actor Paapa Essiedu was confirmed to portray Severus Snape — the Potions Master and Head of Slytherin House popularized by Alan Rickman.

Outside of numerous stage credits, Essiedu is best known for starring in "The Lazarus Project" and "I May Destroy You." He received British Academy Television Award nominations for both shows and an Emmy nod for the latter series.

Completing the first set of series regulars are Janet McTeer as Transfiguration teacher and Gryffindor House head Minerva McGonagall (originated by Maggie Smith) and Nick Frost as the half-giant Hogwarts groundskeeper Rubeus Hagrid (originated by Robbie Coltrane).

McTeer is a Tony and Olivier award who received Oscar nominations for "Tumbleweeds" and "Albert Nobbs" as well as an Emmy nomination for "Into the Storm."

Frost is a comedian best known for his collaborations with good friend Simon Pegg including and "Shaun of the Dead," "Hot Fuzz," "The World's End," "Spaced," "Paul," and "The Adventures of Tintin."

Announced as recurring cast members are Luke Thallon as Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher Quirinus Quirrell (originated by Ian Hart) and Paul Whitehouse as Hogwarts caretaker Argus Filch (orginated by David Bradley).

Thallon's work is mostly on the stage particularly on Broadway while comedian Whitehouse is a five-time British Academy Television Award recipient.

Interestingly, Whitehouse portrayed portrait subject Sir Cadogan in "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban," but all his scenes were cut from the theatrical release.

"We're delighted to have such extraordinary talent onboard, and we can't wait to see them bring these beloved characters to new life," said the show's executive producers Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod in a joint statement.

Gardiner also serves as showrunner and writer in the upcoming show, while Mylod will direct several episodes when the series hits HBO.

