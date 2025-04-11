Johnny Manahan moving to TV5? 'Kapatid' artist agency to hold acting workshop

MANILA, Philippines — Aspiring actors can sign up with the upcoming acting workshop with director Rahyan Carlos, the only Filipino authorized to teach the Ivana Chubbuck technique in the country.

TV5’s talent arm, MQuest Artists Agency (MQAA), will hold the workshops led by Carlos, who trained under the elite acting trainor who has trained Hollywood A-listers such as Halle Berry, Brad Pitt, and Charlize Theron.

Workshop participants will have the chance to be discovered and added to the MQAA Artists Registry.

In-person registration for the workshop will be held on April 12 and 13 at the 10th Floor, Launchpad Building, Reliance Street, Mandaluyong City. The workshops will being in May.

Meanwhile, rumors of seasoned talent manager Johnny “Mr. M” Manahan switching to a new network anew is rife.

In the April 10 column of Salve Asis for Pilipino Star Ngayon, the editor and columnist said that Mr. M is rumored to sign with TV5. He no longer reportedly has a contract with GMA-7’s talent agency, Sparkle. He signed a contract with GMA-7 in 2021 after decades with ABS-CBN’s Star Magic.

RELATED: Johnny Manahan now officially a Kapuso