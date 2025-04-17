State necrologicalÂ services, funeral to be held for Nora Aunor

State necrological services, funeral to be held for Nora Aunor

MANILA, Philippines — The National Commission for Culture and the Arts said that National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Nora Aunor will be honored with state necrological services and funeral following the screen icon’s death on Wednesday.

The government’s cultural arm announced Nora’s death and listed her achievements on its Facebook post earlier today.

"The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) announces with great sadness the passing of National Artist Nora Aunor on April 16, 2025, at the age of 71. State necrological services and funeral details to follow," the government agency said on Thursday.

Nora’s extensive filmography of more than 170 films and numerous citations, including a grand slam for her performance in the 1990 Gil Portes film “Andrea, Paano ba ang Maging Isang Ina,” a place in the FAMAS Hall of Fame, and the Centennial Honors for the Arts from the Cultural Center of the Philippines given to 100 Filipinos who made significant contributions to culture and the arts in the 20th century, have cemented the actress’ legacy in Philippine showbiz.

Nora was conferred the Order of the National Artist by the Office of the President in the field of Film and Broadcast Arts in 2022.

National Artists are entitled to a state funeral as among their benefits.

RELATED: Nora Aunor, 'Superstar' and National Artist, dies at 71