^

Entertainment

State necrological services, funeral to be held for Nora Aunor

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 17, 2025 | 11:01am
State necrologicalÂ services, funeral to be held for Nora Aunor
Actress and National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Nora Aunor
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The National Commission for Culture and the Arts said that National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Nora Aunor will be honored with state necrological services and funeral following the screen icon’s death on Wednesday. 

The government’s cultural arm announced Nora’s death and listed her achievements on its Facebook post earlier today. 

"The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) announces with great sadness the passing of National Artist Nora Aunor on April 16, 2025, at the age of 71. State necrological services and funeral details to follow," the government agency said on Thursday. 

Nora’s extensive filmography of more than 170 films and numerous citations, including a grand slam for her performance in the 1990 Gil Portes film “Andrea, Paano ba ang Maging Isang Ina,” a place in the FAMAS Hall of Fame, and the Centennial Honors for the Arts from the Cultural Center of the Philippines given to 100 Filipinos who made significant contributions to culture and the arts in the 20th century, have cemented the actress’ legacy in Philippine showbiz. 

Nora was conferred the Order of the National Artist by the Office of the President in the field of Film and Broadcast Arts in 2022. 

National Artists are entitled to a state funeral as among their benefits. 

RELATED: Nora Aunor, 'Superstar' and National Artist, dies at 71

NATIONAL ARTIST

NATIONAL COMMISSION FOR CULTURE AND THE ARTS

NORA AUNOR
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Alden Richards already 'taken' &mdash; reports

Alden Richards already 'taken' — reports

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso star Alden Richards is rumored to be now in a relationship. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Piolo Pascual's photo with rumored new girlfriend goes viral

Piolo Pascual's photo with rumored new girlfriend goes viral

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya star Piolo Pascual is rumored to be now in a relationship. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Fil-Am Hailee Steinfeld recalls 1st meeting with 'Sinners' director Ryan Coogler

Fil-Am Hailee Steinfeld recalls 1st meeting with 'Sinners' director Ryan Coogler

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
Filipino-American actress Hailee Steinfeld credited the success of her latest film "Sinners" to filmmaker Ryan Coogler...
Entertainment
fbtw
South Korean artist Choi Bo Min: &lsquo;I&rsquo;m ready to show my talent in Philippines&rsquo;

South Korean artist Choi Bo Min: ‘I’m ready to show my talent in Philippines’

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 12 hours ago
South Korean singer, actor and host Choi Bo Min is eager to showcase his acting and singing flair to Filipino audiences....
Entertainment
fbtw
BINI members Jhoanna, Stacey next 'Pinoy Big Brother' houseguests

BINI members Jhoanna, Stacey next 'Pinoy Big Brother' houseguests

By Kristofer Purnell | 18 hours ago
Two members of the Nation's Girl Group BINI have been revealed as the newest houseguests of the ongoing "Pinoy Big...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DreamWorks Animation sets 2026 date for film featuring Philippine mythology

DreamWorks Animation sets 2026 date for film featuring Philippine mythology

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 hours ago
The next movie by Hollywood studio DreamWorks Animation will center around Philippine mythology.
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Starlet ng Kamuning&rsquo;: New housemate Shuvee Etrata shares hurtful tag as a celebrity

‘Starlet ng Kamuning’: New housemate Shuvee Etrata shares hurtful tag as a celebrity

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 20 hours ago
In her entry inside the famous house, the "Unang Hirit" segment host revealed the tag that hurts her the most as...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gary Valenciano successfully holds 5-night concert in Australia, New Zealand

Gary Valenciano successfully holds 5-night concert in Australia, New Zealand

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icon Gary Valenciano swept Filipino-Australians and New Zealanders off their feet in five solid...
Entertainment
fbtw
Mall hosting 'Minecraft' Easter egg hunt, young entrepreneurs event

Mall hosting 'Minecraft' Easter egg hunt, young entrepreneurs event

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Shangri-La Plaza in Mandaluyong will cap off the remaining Sundays of April with events dedicated to children.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with