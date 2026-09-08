Yeng Constantino reveals she auditioned for SexBomb Girls

MANILA, Philippines — Before Yeng Constantino became one of the country’s most recognizable singer-songwriters, she could have taken a very different path in showbiz — as a member of the iconic SexBomb Girls.

The “Hawak Kamay” hitmaker revealed that she auditioned for the popular girl group when she was only 14 years old.

Yeng made the revelation during her appearance on Monday’s episode of “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda,” where she looked back on her early dreams of becoming an artist.

While she did not make it through the audition, Yeng admitted that she was actually relieved because dancing was never her strongest suit.

“I’m really not good at dancing, so my reaction was, it was a good thing I wasn’t qualified,” Yeng said.

Yeng explained that it was her mother who encouraged her to audition because she wanted her daughter to pursue a career in entertainment.

“But my mom, she really wanted me to be an artist. And at that time, of course, Ma’am Rochelle was super famous, Ma’am Jopay. My mom said, ‘Maybe this is the way. Try it out,’” she recalled.

At the height of their popularity, Rochelle Pangilinan and Jopay Paguia were among the most recognizable members of the SexBomb Girls, whose songs and dance numbers became a staple of Filipino television and pop culture.

Despite not becoming part of the group, Yeng said she remains a fan of the SexBomb Girls and considers herself among the Filipinos who grew up with their music.

“They are so legendary. Every song they release, everyone will dance to it,” she said.

Looking back, Yeng’s failed audition did not stop her from pursuing her dream. She eventually found her own place in the industry as a singer-songwriter.

Now, years after that unexpected audition, Yeng is taking on another major role in her career.

She will serve as one of the judges of the upcoming season of “The Voice Kids” alongside fellow singers Julie Anne San Jose and Gloc-9.

“The Voice Kids” is set to premiere on GMA Network on September 13.

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