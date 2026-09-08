Max Collins gets cheeky with Ryan Bang on â€˜Itâ€™s Showtimeâ€™

Max Collins gets cheeky with Ryan Bang on ‘It’s Showtime’

MANILA, Philippines — TV host-comedian Ryan Bang and actress Max Collins had viewers and netizens laughing over their playful exchange on the noontime variety show “It’s Showtime.”

The lighthearted moment came during the show’s “Miss Q&A” segment, where Unkabogable Box-office Superstar Vice Ganda once again played matchmaker between Ryan and Max.

Vice asked Max if she was currently available and whether she would be open to going out with Ryan.

“It’s weekend, baka gusto mo raw lumabas tonight,” Vice told Max.

Instead of taking the question seriously, Max quickly fired back with a cheeky response.

“Ito na ba 'yung chance mag-mukbang tayo?” she asked.

Her answer sent Vice into a fit of laughter.

“Uy, grabe! Mukbang daw, oh! O, panoorin niyo ’yan, ah,” Vice quipped. “Kapag nag-mukbang, kailangan may nanonood. Hindi puwedeng mukbang pero walang nanonood.”

The exchange had viewers and netizens amused, particularly because of the double meaning behind Max’s seemingly innocent food-related invitation.

For those unfamiliar with the term, mukbang refers to online videos or livestreams in which a person eats large amounts of food while interacting with an audience.

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