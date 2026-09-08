What sellers need to get right as Filipino shoppers redefine ‘value’ this Mega Season

Lazada officially kicked off its bigger and better Mega Season 2026, alongside a well-attended Lazada Seller Conference 2026 last August 25 at The Blue Leaf Cosmopolitan, Pasig City.

MANILA, Philippines — As the Philippines enters another long stretch of year-end shopping, online sellers have more than just 9.9, 11.11 and 12.12 to prepare for. They also have to keep pace with shoppers who are becoming more deliberate about what they buy and what makes a purchase worth their money.

For Alvin Ching, head of general operations at Lazada Philippines, that means sellers need to look beyond the usual playbook of simply offering discounts.

“Value is not just about discounts here, discounts there,” Ching said during the Lazada Seller Conference 2026. Instead, shoppers are looking for the right products and assortment, ideas for what to buy for themselves or for gifting, a price they consider fair, and an experience that delivers on that promise.

The shifting expectations of Filipino shoppers were among the key themes at Lazada Philippines’ recently concluded “Power Up: Mega Season 2026 Kickoff,” where discussions explored the factors increasingly shaping consumers’ online purchasing decisions, from trust and value to the growing influence of artificial intelligence.

Mega Season isn’t one shopping moment

Philstar.com Lazada Philippines Head of General Operations Alvin Ching

While 9.9, 11.11 and 12.12 are grouped as Mega Season, shoppers approach each stage differently. Ching describes September and October as a period for self-gifting, early preparations and deal hunting; November shifts toward Christmas gifting, while December brings the last-minute rush.

For sellers, this four-month window is an opportunity to adjust their assortment and connect with shoppers as their needs change.

“It’s a long period, four months,” Ching said. “It’s actually the way we see it, that four months is that opportunity to connect.”

Value starts with the right choices

As shoppers become more conscious of spending, having the right assortment can be just as important as having the right price.

Ching pointed to electronics, where demand remains strong despite rising prices. Sellers can meet different needs and budgets by offering options across price points, from premium devices to more affordable alternatives.

But value extends beyond the product itself. A purchase also needs to arrive on time and in good condition for the experience to feel worthwhile.

Give shoppers reasons to trust the purchase

Philstar.com

A good deal still needs to come with confidence. Accurate product information, photos and videos, size charts, ratings and reviews can help shoppers make more informed decisions.

For fashion, these details can help customers assess fit and quality, while reviews provide reassurance from other buyers. In general merchandise, a well-developed product display page can explain a product’s features and functions, with seller and product ratings helping build trust and loyalty.

Ultimately, price may attract shoppers, but clear information and a reliable experience can help turn consideration into a purchase.

Let AI make selling and discovery smarter

As shoppers navigate an increasingly crowded online marketplace, AI is becoming another way for sellers to connect with the right customers while helping shoppers find products that fit their needs.

For sellers preparing for Mega Season, here are a few ways AI can make the shopping journey smarter:

Reach the right shoppers: AI can help sellers identify the right audiences and shoppers to engage, making it easier to connect relevant products with consumers who may be looking for them.



AI can help sellers identify the right audiences and shoppers to engage, making it easier to connect relevant products with consumers who may be looking for them. Make product discovery easier: AI-powered recommendations can surface products based on individual needs and preferences, helping shoppers narrow down their choices instead of navigating an overwhelming marketplace.



AI-powered recommendations can surface products based on individual needs and preferences, helping shoppers narrow down their choices instead of navigating an overwhelming marketplace. Help shoppers make smarter electronics choices : For electronics, AI can help consumers understand technical specifications, compare products and identify which features are most worth their money.



: For electronics, AI can help consumers understand technical specifications, compare products and identify which features are most worth their money. Curate fashion choices around lifestyles: With thousands of fashion products to choose from, AI can help narrow the selection based on a shopper’s lifestyle or interests—from options for a working mom to products for someone looking for sports shoes.

Make value easier to discover

Even the right product and price may not matter if shoppers never find them.

Content and affiliates are increasingly important in generating traffic and demand, according to Ching. But traffic still needs to lead to a compelling product and offer.

“A good product will not be sold without the traffic,” Ching said. “But traffic also without good price, for example, will not be able to sell.”

For sellers, the opportunity is to bring together the right products, relevant offers and easier discovery as shoppers move through Mega Season.

Prepare for the shopper, not just the sale

For Filipino shoppers, value can mean finding something useful or suitable for a specific need, discovering a good idea for a gift, getting a fair price, and knowing that the product will arrive on time and in good condition.

That gives sellers several areas to work on before the shopping rush intensifies: build the right assortment, create relevant offers, strengthen product pages and reviews, make products easier to discover, and use AI-powered capabilities to reach and serve shoppers more effectively.

Ultimately, winning Mega Season is not simply about offering the biggest discount. It is about understanding what shoppers need at each stage of the season—and making it easier for them to find, trust and purchase the right products.

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with Lazada. It is It published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.