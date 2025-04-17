Lotlot de Leon on mother Nora Aunor: â€˜Forever loved, never forgottenâ€™

^

Lotlot de Leon on mother Nora Aunor: ‘Forever loved, never forgotten’

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 17, 2025 | 10:20am
Lotlot de Leon and her mother, National Artist Nora Aunor.
MANILA, Philippines — Lotlot de Leon penned a loving tribute for her mother, late actress and National Artist Nora Aunor, who died on Wednesday night, April 16. 

“She was a star not only on screen, but in the hearts of many — and stars like hers never stop shining,” Lotlot wrote on her Instagram post hours after her siblings, Ian de Leon and Matet de Leon, confirmed their mother’s passing at 71. 

Nora’s cause of death was not revealed by the family. 

“She touched generations with her unmatched talent, grace, and passion for the craft. Her voice, presence, and artistry shaped a legacy that will never fade… Her light lives on — forever loved, never forgotten,” Lotlot added.

She said the family will be releasing funeral details for their beloved mother.

Lotlot is also mourning the death of Pilita Corrales, who is the mother of her ex-husband, Ramon Christopher "Monching" Gutierrez. Pilita died on April 12 at the age of 85. According to Monching and his sister, actress Jackie Lou Blanco, Pilita died in her sleep. 

Lotlot is one of the adopted daughters, together with Matet, by Nora Aunor and her ex-husband, actor Christopher de Leon. The ex-couple had one biological child, Ian. 

LOTLOT DE LEON

NORA AUNOR
