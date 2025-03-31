^

Entertainment

Ryan Cayabyab shares Thailand earthquake experience

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 31, 2025 | 2:13pm
Ryan Cayabyab shares Thailand earthquake experience
National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab
Pang-Masa / File

MANILA, Philippines — National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab narrated his experience when a 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Bangkok, Thailand recently.

In his Instagram account, Ryan said he and his wife were exiting a building after lunch when the earthquake was felt. 

"Sobrang nagtataka kami ni misis - may hinahabol ba sila? Maya-maya lang ang dami nang tao sa daan! Wah happening? Wala kami makausap ng Inggles!" he wrote.

"Anak ng p----. Lindol ba ito!? 7.3. Ang lakas. Grabi," he added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Myran Etorsa (@myranetorsa)

In another post, Ryan said that they quickly rushed to their room after feeling the tremor to get their baggage as they have a flight home later that day. 

"Next hurdle: sasakyan papuntang airport!!!! Wala kaming makuhang Grab. I think tumutulong ang hotel to get us transport," he said. 

"Syempre challenge kung umabot kami sa airport. Next challenge is kung may flight ba na lilipad?" he added. 

Ryan and his companions are now back, in the Philippines.

RELATEDOPM stars unite for Ryan Cayabyab musical tribute

EARTHQUAKE

RYAN CAYABYAB

THAILAND
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sugar Mercado reveals past 7-year romance with Willie Revillame

Sugar Mercado reveals past 7-year romance with Willie Revillame

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 20 hours ago
Dancer Sugar Mercado revealed that she was in a long-term relationship with TV variety show host and senatorial aspirant...
Entertainment
fbtw
A fun and festive weekend at Kadalag-An Festival

A fun and festive weekend at Kadalag-An Festival

By Pat-P Daza | 14 hours ago
It was my privilege to attend the Kadalag-An Festival on March 21 and 22 upon the invitation of Javi Benitez, the handsome...
Entertainment
fbtw
What to expect from Star Magic&rsquo;s newly launched artists

What to expect from Star Magic’s newly launched artists

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 14 hours ago
A new roster of emerging artists — Esang, James Philippe, Jarlo Base and Diego Gutierrez — recently signed a contract...
Entertainment
fbtw
Michelle Dee newest houseguest of &lsquo;Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition&rsquo;&nbsp;

Michelle Dee newest houseguest of ‘Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition’ 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Michelle Dee is the latest houseguest after host Mavy Legaspi and content creator Ivana Alawi of “Pinoy Big Brother...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;A girl like you? So lovable&rsquo;: Ashley Ortega, AC Bonifacio 1st evictees of &lsquo;PBB Collab&rsquo;

‘A girl like you? So lovable’: Ashley Ortega, AC Bonifacio 1st evictees of ‘PBB Collab’

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
The unlikely and controversial duo of Ashley Ortega and AC Bonifacio were the first to be evicted from the house after garnering...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Selena's killer denied parole 30 years after murder

Selena's killer denied parole 30 years after murder

1 day ago
A woman sentenced to life in prison for murdering a Mexican-American pop star in a Texas motel was denied parole on Thursday,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Freddie Webb on acting in his &lsquo;twilight years&rsquo;: I&rsquo;m happy, proud and forever grateful

Freddie Webb on acting in his ‘twilight years’: I’m happy, proud and forever grateful

By Leah C. Salterio | 1 day ago
Freddie Webb first made a name for himself as a hardcourt hero in the ‘60s when he became a star player for the Letran...
Entertainment
fbtw
When movies inspire travel and tourism

When movies inspire travel and tourism

By Boy Abunda | 1 day ago
The surge of travelers visiting famous destinations can boost the economy.
Entertainment
fbtw
Jodi Sta. Maria reinvents herself

Jodi Sta. Maria reinvents herself

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
When Jodi Sta. Maria decided to launch her own shows on her rebranded JSM Channel on YouTube, the question wasn’t why...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kris Bernal on motherhood and acting comeback

Kris Bernal on motherhood and acting comeback

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
Kapuso actress Kris Bernal is reflecting on having another baby with husband Perry Choi. They currently have a one-year-old...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with