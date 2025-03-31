Ryan Cayabyab shares Thailand earthquake experience

MANILA, Philippines — National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab narrated his experience when a 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Bangkok, Thailand recently.

In his Instagram account, Ryan said he and his wife were exiting a building after lunch when the earthquake was felt.

"Sobrang nagtataka kami ni misis - may hinahabol ba sila? Maya-maya lang ang dami nang tao sa daan! Wah happening? Wala kami makausap ng Inggles!" he wrote.

"Anak ng p----. Lindol ba ito!? 7.3. Ang lakas. Grabi," he added.

In another post, Ryan said that they quickly rushed to their room after feeling the tremor to get their baggage as they have a flight home later that day.

"Next hurdle: sasakyan papuntang airport!!!! Wala kaming makuhang Grab. I think tumutulong ang hotel to get us transport," he said.

"Syempre challenge kung umabot kami sa airport. Next challenge is kung may flight ba na lilipad?" he added.

Ryan and his companions are now back, in the Philippines.

