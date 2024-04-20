^

Music

OPM stars unite for Ryan Cayabyab musical tribute

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 20, 2024 | 4:50pm
National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab
Pang-Masa/File

MANILA, Philippines — The biggest names in Original Pilipino Music (OPM) are converging in Samsung Performing Arts Theater on May 11 and 12 for “Gen C,” a musical offering in honor of National Artist Ryan Cayabyab’s 70th birthday. 

On May 11, the guests include Aicelle Santos, Arman Ferrer, Ateneo Chamber Singers, Basil Valdez, Belle Mariano, Bituin Escalante, Dilaw, Jed Madela, John Arcilla, Kakai Bautista, Karylle Tatlonghari, Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo, Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante, Nonie Buencamino, Nyoy Volante, Phi Palmos, Regine Velasquez, Sheila Valderrama-Martinez, Stell of SB19, The Company and The Ryan Cayabyab Singers.

Returning for the May 12 show are Aicelle Santos, Arman Ferrer, Ateneo Chamber Singers, Basil Valdez, Bituin Escalante, Jed Madela, John Arcilla, Kakai Bautista, Karylle Tatlonghari, Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo, Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante, Nonie Buencamino, Phi Palmos, Sheila Valderrama-Martinez, The Company and The Ryan Cayabyab Singers. 

On this date, they will be joined by Ben & Ben, Bini, Janella Salvador, Juan Karlos, Julie Anne San Jose and Vice Ganda.

The artists will be accompanied by the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO).  

The first birthday tribute of Mr. C was held in 1995 (a year after his 40th birthday) in Cultural Center of the Philippines, and produced by Culturtain Musicat Productions, the company of singer Celeste Legaspi and talent manager Girlie Rodis (GR). 

ABS-CBN would produce all-star tributes for the composer in the next two decades: “Musicman@50” in 2004 and “Mr. C@60” in 2014. 

In 2019, the year Cayabyab became a National Artist and a Ramon Magsaysay awardee, the University of the Philippines College of Medicine honored him through "SOAP Opera (Musika ni Ryan, Medisina ng Bayan"). 

Mr. C wrote on Facebook that Legaspi and Rodis were insistent on gathering his long-time and newfound friends in the industry for the 2024 tribute. 

“Hindi pumayag sina Celeste and GR na palampasin itong taon without a musical offering featuring more of my songs," he said. 

The title — which is obviously a play on the first letter of the composer's last name and in reference to today's youth — describes the broad appeal of Mr. C.'s genius. 

“Gen C is not a demographic group; it’s not about an age bracket but a mindset, a group bound by love for and influence of the music of this National Artist and treasure," said producer Dr. Melfred L. Hernandez.  

"It's heartwarming to know that teenagers and people from my generation, together with their parents and grandparents, have been our early and excited ticket buyers," added another producer Aaron Veloso.

The National Artist expressed utmost thanks to all those involved in this project to be directed by Rowell Santiago. 

“Hindi siya ganun kadali... Pagmamahal, pagkakaibigan at respeto sa craft ang siyang nangagpapatakbo ng ganitong klaseng proyekto. Isa siyang hiwaga. Promise,” Cayabyab said. 

“Gen C” is produced by Culturtain Musicat in cooperation with the Cultural Center of the Philippines, Samsung Performing Arts Theater and Ayala Land, for the benefit of the Philippine General Hospital Medical Foundation. 

OPM

RYAN CAYABYAB
