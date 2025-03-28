^

Entertainment

'This is Ser Jorah!': Benjamin Alves on working with 'Game of Thrones' star Iain Glen

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 28, 2025 | 4:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — Benjamin Alves isn't the only actor in "Quezon" who is thrilled to be working with "Game of Thrones" star Iain Glen.

The Scottish actor is the latest cast addition to the upcoming "Bayaniverse" movie once again directed by Jerrold Tarog, who previously helmed "Heneral Luna" and "Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral."

Alves will reprise his role as the younger version of Manuel L. Quezon, the second president of the Philippines, while the primary portrayal will be by Jericho Rosales — his first movie in seven years.

In an interview with Philstar.com, Alves expressed his relief that news of Glen's casting is finally out, two months since the cast did a script reading with Glen involved.

"He's a great fella, just a great guy. He's great on set," Alves said. "It's hard not to see him and think 'This is Ser Jorah!'."

Related: ‘Game of Thrones’ star joins cast of Filipino film ‘Quezon’

Alves was referring to Glen's character in "Game of Thrones," which the Scottish actor played during the fantasy show's entire eight-season run.

The Filipino actor further praised Glen, even saying Tarog and producer Daphne Chiu were all smiles while he and Rosales were starstruck being beside Glen.

"Everyone's going on set a little earlier just so they can see him," Alves said, even those like him who don't have scenes with Glen's character, former Governor-General of the Philippines Leonard Wood.

The actor ended by saying the cast was shocked they managed to cast Glen, and reiterated how glad he is being able to talk about the experience.

Joining Alves, Glen, and Rosales in the cast of "Quezon" are Mon Confiado as Emilio Aguinaldo, Karylle as Aurora Quezon, Romnick Sarmenta as Sergio Osmeña, JC Santos as Manuel Roxas, and Cris Villanueva as the older fictional character Joven Hernando.

RELATED: Benjamin Alves welcomes Jericho Rosales to 'Bae-yani Universe'

BENJAMIN ALVES

IAIN GLEN

MANUEL QUEZON

QUEZON
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Ganoon maghalikan': Angelica Panganiban, Bela Padilla reacts to Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino movie

'Ganoon maghalikan': Angelica Panganiban, Bela Padilla reacts to Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino movie

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Celebrities Bela Padilla and Angelica Panganiban are proud best friends to Kim Chiu especially after they watched her film...
Entertainment
fbtw
How ex-couple Ely Buendia, Diane Ventura maintain friendship, work relationship over the years

How ex-couple Ely Buendia, Diane Ventura maintain friendship, work relationship over the years

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 17 hours ago
Though long separated, former couple Ely Buendia and Diane Ventura have maintained their friendship over the years and have...
Entertainment
fbtw
Julie Anne San Jose revisits love for acting via &lsquo;SLAY&rsquo;

Julie Anne San Jose revisits love for acting via ‘SLAY’

By Jerry Donato | 17 hours ago
Viewers are accustomed watching Julie Anne San Jose perform on a weekend variety show or host a reality talent competition...
Entertainment
fbtw
Marc Leviste opens up on son&rsquo;s visit to Kris Aquino

Marc Leviste opens up on son’s visit to Kris Aquino

By Dolly Anne Cavajal | 1 day ago
When i came across the Facebook post of Marc Leviste’s son, Ronin with pictures of him and his girlfriend, Andrea visiting...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Disney debuts &lsquo;Snow White&rsquo; installation in SM Mall of Asia
play

WATCH: Disney debuts ‘Snow White’ installation in SM Mall of Asia

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Families also had the chance to explore the Snow White installation at the Main Mall Atrium of SM Mall of Asia through a guided...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BGYO releases self-titled EP

BGYO releases self-titled EP

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
P-pop group BGYO recently launched a self-titled EP featuring five tracks, including their latest music video “Div...
Entertainment
fbtw
Fyang Smith, JM Ibarra to lend voice in Tagalog-dubbed Korean movie 'Picnic'

Fyang Smith, JM Ibarra to lend voice in Tagalog-dubbed Korean movie 'Picnic'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapamilya love team Fyang Smith and JM Ibarra will lend their voices to Korean film "Picnic" dubbed in Tagalog...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alden Richards, Julia Barretto to star in Philippine adaptation of Thai blockbuster 'Pee Mak'

Alden Richards, Julia Barretto to star in Philippine adaptation of Thai blockbuster 'Pee Mak'

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Alden Richards and Julia Barretto will team up for the first time for the Philippine adaptation of Thai horror comedy romance...
Entertainment
fbtw
Star Magic launches School for the Creative & Performing Arts

Star Magic launches School for the Creative & Performing Arts

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Star Magic recently launched the Star Magic School for the Creative & Performing Arts (SMSCPA), formerly known as Star...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with