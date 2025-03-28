'This is Ser Jorah!': Benjamin Alves on working with 'Game of Thrones' star Iain Glen

MANILA, Philippines — Benjamin Alves isn't the only actor in "Quezon" who is thrilled to be working with "Game of Thrones" star Iain Glen.

The Scottish actor is the latest cast addition to the upcoming "Bayaniverse" movie once again directed by Jerrold Tarog, who previously helmed "Heneral Luna" and "Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral."

Alves will reprise his role as the younger version of Manuel L. Quezon, the second president of the Philippines, while the primary portrayal will be by Jericho Rosales — his first movie in seven years.

In an interview with Philstar.com, Alves expressed his relief that news of Glen's casting is finally out, two months since the cast did a script reading with Glen involved.

"He's a great fella, just a great guy. He's great on set," Alves said. "It's hard not to see him and think 'This is Ser Jorah!'."

Alves was referring to Glen's character in "Game of Thrones," which the Scottish actor played during the fantasy show's entire eight-season run.

The Filipino actor further praised Glen, even saying Tarog and producer Daphne Chiu were all smiles while he and Rosales were starstruck being beside Glen.

"Everyone's going on set a little earlier just so they can see him," Alves said, even those like him who don't have scenes with Glen's character, former Governor-General of the Philippines Leonard Wood.

The actor ended by saying the cast was shocked they managed to cast Glen, and reiterated how glad he is being able to talk about the experience.

Joining Alves, Glen, and Rosales in the cast of "Quezon" are Mon Confiado as Emilio Aguinaldo, Karylle as Aurora Quezon, Romnick Sarmenta as Sergio Osmeña, JC Santos as Manuel Roxas, and Cris Villanueva as the older fictional character Joven Hernando.

