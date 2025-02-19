Benjamin Alves welcomes Jericho Rosales to 'Bae-yani Universe'

Jericho Rosales and Benjamin Alves will play different versions of Manuel Quezon in 'Quezon.'

MANILA, Philippines — Benjamin Alves is excited to work with actor-singer Jericho Rosales in the upcoming movie "Quezon," where they will both play versions of the titular second Philippine president.

TBA Studios confirmed Rosales would take on the lead role in the next "Bayaniverse" entry, marking the actor's first film in seven years.

Alves will reprise his role as a younger version of Manuel L. Quezon, while Mon Confiado will return to play Emilio Aguinaldo.

The younger actor shared on Instagram a photo of him with Rosales holding up P20 bills, the note that features Quezon.

"From our initial meetings, rehearsals and readings: this is going to be a Quezon we have never seen or read about," Alves wrote in the caption. "Honored to explore such a deep, historic, and colorful person with you, Kuya! Like I told you, I will do my best to keep up."

He ended his message by welcoming "Señor Presidente" to the "Bae-yani Universe" and confirming that "Quezon" will come out later this year.

Rosales mirrored his excitement in the comments section with a series of emojis, "I'm honored, brother! Let's have fun!"

Others who commented include Dingdong Dantes, Chynna Ortaleza, and Alves' wife, Chelsea Robato.

Jerrold Tarog, who wrote and directed the previous "Bayaniverse" movies "Heneral Luna" (which Rosales actually auditioned for) and "Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral," will helm the project.

The movie is expected to follow the life of Quezon, who was a lawyer and soldier prior to governing the Commonwealth of the Philippines from 1935 to 1944, particularly his tumultuous presidential campaign against predecessor Aguinaldo.

"Here, you will see Quezon as a person. He's not written as a hero. He is cunning, he is charming, he is intelligent," Rosales said in a statement. "Quezon is such an interesting character to play; there are so many things I can put into the role to build Quezon as a character. That adds to the pressure, but at the same time, I am very excited."

Also in the cast are Karylle as Aurora Quezon, Romnick Sarmenta as Sergio Osmeña, JC Santos as Manuel Roxas, and Cris Villanueva as the older fictional character Joven Hernando, with more announcements to come.

