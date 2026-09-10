Alden Richards to be Vice Gandaâ€™s first guest on â€˜Gandang Gabi Viceâ€™ comeback

Alden Richards to be Vice Ganda’s first guest on ‘Gandang Gabi Vice’ comeback

MANILA, Philippines — Alden Richards will be Vice Ganda’s first guest on the returning talk show “Gandang Gabi Vice,” which will premiere on GMA-7 on Sunday, September 13.

Alden’s appearance was confirmed by “24 Oras” on Wednesday, September 9, following a teaser released by GMA earlier in the evening.

The teaser hinted at an actor who made Vice Ganda fangirl nine years ago.

“Nine years ago, nag-fangirl si Vice Ganda sa isang Kapuso star,” the teaser said.

“Ngayon, ang wish niyang aktor ang magiging first guest sa comeback ng ‘Gandang Gabi Vice’ na mapapanood na sa Kapuso Network this Sunday, Setyembre 13.”

The clues pointed to Alden, who first crossed paths with Vice at the 48th Box Office Entertainment Awards of the Guillermo Mendoza Memorial Scholarship Foundation Inc. on May 14, 2017.

At the time, Vice openly expressed her admiration for the Kapuso actor, even sharing a selfie of the two on Instagram.

“Ang guwapo shit!” Vice captioned the photo.

Nearly a decade later, Alden will be joining Vice as the first guest of “Gandang Gabi Vice” as the comedian and television host brings her popular talk show to the Kapuso Network.

The return marks a new chapter for the program, which previously aired on ABS-CBN.

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