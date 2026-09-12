^

Entertainment

Rufa Mae Quinto, Kara David among 'Drag Race Philippines' Season 4 guest judges

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 12, 2026 | 5:47pm
Rufa Mae Quinto, Kara David among 'Drag Race Philippines' Season 4 guest judges
Paolo Ballesteros with the cast of "Drag Race Philippines" Season 4
Drag Race Philippines via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Excitement for the fourth season of "Drag Race Philippines" is heating up following the release of a trailer teasing upcoming drama and jaw-dropping looks.

The full lineup of new constestants was unveiled last month ahead of the premiere on Wow Presents Plus this September 25, Friday:

  • Andy Crocker
  • Bhorj Gum
  • Bombalicious Eklaver
  • Dixxxy Decoy
  • Ghulli Ghush
  • Katana
  • Manza
  • Maureen Biology
  • Merckz
  • Misua
  • Taylor Sheesh
  • Valeria

The most notable name is Taylor Sheesh, the drag queen who gained national attention for impersonating pop-country star Taylor Swift. Drag fans were also aware that the late Misua made the cast after the show comfirmed the drag artist's passing last April.

After clips introducing the queens and early challenges they'd be participating in, the trailer revealed some of the guest judges appearing this season alongside host Paolo Ballesteros, fellow main judge Jervi "Kaladkaren" Wrightson," and rotating judges BJ Pascual, Rajo Laurel and Jon Santos.

Among those teased were broadcast journalist Kara David, beauty queen Dia Mate, fashion designer Mark Bumgarner, comediennes Rufa Mae Quinto and K Brosas, singers Maki, Sam Concepcion, and Sofronio Vasquez, and drag queens Brigiding and Gawdland

Last year, Brigiding won the special "Slaysian Royale" edition of "Drag Race Philippines" where Filipino drag queens were pitted against other drag artists of Asian heritage while Thai queen Gawdland became the first international winner of "RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs. the World."

Werkroom conflicts and emotional drama were also teased, the trailer ending with queens honoring their late sister Misua.

The past three winners of the regular Philippine edition of "RuPaul's Drag Race" are Precious Paula Nicole, Captivating Katkat, and Maxie Andreison.

RELATED: Taylor Sheesh banners 'Drag Race Philippines' Season 4 cast

DRAG RACE

DRAG RACE PHILIPPINES

RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gary Oldman hopes Jack Lowden is the new James Bond

Gary Oldman hopes Jack Lowden is the new James Bond

By Paula Ramon | 9 hours ago
Gary Oldman caused a stir over the weekend when he appeared to suggest that Jack Lowden had it in the bag.
Entertainment
fbtw
James McAvoy brings new film 'Faith' to Toronto fest

James McAvoy brings new film 'Faith' to Toronto fest

10 hours ago
James McAvoy said "Faith" examined how carrying on in the face of immense challenges offers a real test of a person's...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;First Light&rsquo;: How a Filipino story became Australia&rsquo;s Oscar entry

‘First Light’: How a Filipino story became Australia’s Oscar entry

By Nathalie Tomada | 19 hours ago
A Filipino story will represent Australia in the race for Best International Feature Film at the 99th Academy Awards.
Entertainment
fbtw
James Reid finally finds his rhythm

James Reid finally finds his rhythm

By MJ Marfori | 19 hours ago
There’s something different about James Reid these days.
Entertainment
fbtw
Patrick Garcia&rsquo;s daughter Michelle flies to Singapore to chase K-pop dream

Patrick Garcia’s daughter Michelle flies to Singapore to chase K-pop dream

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
At just 13 years old, Michelle Garcia is already taking serious steps toward her dream of pursuing a career in K-pop.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
IN PHOTOS: Anne Curtis, Vice Ganda, Marian Rivera banner Preview Ball 2026 guests

IN PHOTOS: Anne Curtis, Vice Ganda, Marian Rivera banner Preview Ball 2026 guests

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
The stars came out to give fashion a new meaning for the 2026 edition of the Preview Ball.
Entertainment
fbtw
Shuvee Etrata, Anthony Constantino take their time amid year-long courtship

Shuvee Etrata, Anthony Constantino take their time amid year-long courtship

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Shuvee Etrata and Anthony Constantino are taking their time as they get to know each other better, with the Kapuso actor revealing...
Entertainment
fbtw
M1ss Jade So finishes 'Drag Race Down Under vs The World' as runner-up

M1ss Jade So finishes 'Drag Race Down Under vs The World' as runner-up

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
It's another runner-up finish for the Filipina Goddessa from Vortexa.
Entertainment
fbtw
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri denies assault allegations

Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri denies assault allegations

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Seungri is embroiled in another controversy.
Entertainment
fbtw
Vice Ganda eyes more Kapuso guests as &lsquo;Gandang Gabi Vice&rsquo; returns

Vice Ganda eyes more Kapuso guests as ‘Gandang Gabi Vice’ returns

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Vice Ganda is looking forward to interviewing more Kapuso stars when “Gandang Gabi Vice” (GGV) returns, saying...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with