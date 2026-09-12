Rufa Mae Quinto, Kara David among 'Drag Race Philippines' Season 4 guest judges

MANILA, Philippines — Excitement for the fourth season of "Drag Race Philippines" is heating up following the release of a trailer teasing upcoming drama and jaw-dropping looks.

The full lineup of new constestants was unveiled last month ahead of the premiere on Wow Presents Plus this September 25, Friday:

Andy Crocker

Bhorj Gum

Bombalicious Eklaver

Dixxxy Decoy

Ghulli Ghush

Katana

Manza

Maureen Biology

Merckz

Misua

Taylor Sheesh

Valeria

The most notable name is Taylor Sheesh, the drag queen who gained national attention for impersonating pop-country star Taylor Swift. Drag fans were also aware that the late Misua made the cast after the show comfirmed the drag artist's passing last April.

After clips introducing the queens and early challenges they'd be participating in, the trailer revealed some of the guest judges appearing this season alongside host Paolo Ballesteros, fellow main judge Jervi "Kaladkaren" Wrightson," and rotating judges BJ Pascual, Rajo Laurel and Jon Santos.

Among those teased were broadcast journalist Kara David, beauty queen Dia Mate, fashion designer Mark Bumgarner, comediennes Rufa Mae Quinto and K Brosas, singers Maki, Sam Concepcion, and Sofronio Vasquez, and drag queens Brigiding and Gawdland

Last year, Brigiding won the special "Slaysian Royale" edition of "Drag Race Philippines" where Filipino drag queens were pitted against other drag artists of Asian heritage while Thai queen Gawdland became the first international winner of "RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs. the World."

Werkroom conflicts and emotional drama were also teased, the trailer ending with queens honoring their late sister Misua.

The past three winners of the regular Philippine edition of "RuPaul's Drag Race" are Precious Paula Nicole, Captivating Katkat, and Maxie Andreison.

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