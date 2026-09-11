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Fashion and Beauty

IN PHOTOS: Anne Curtis, Vice Ganda, Marian Rivera banner Preview Ball 2026 guests

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 11, 2026 | 5:49pm
IN PHOTOS: Anne Curtis, Vice Ganda, Marian Rivera banner Preview Ball 2026 guests
Donny Pangilinan, Vice Ganda, and Anne Curtis at the 2026 Preview Ball
Philstar.com / Hannah Santos

MANILA, Philippines — The stars came out to give fashion a new meaning for the 2026 edition of the Preview Ball.

The 2026 Preview Ball took place last September 10, Thursday, at Parañaque's Marriott Grand Ballroom as guests came in "deconstructed" formal wear to celebrate the magazine's 31st year.

During the evening's proceedings, host-actress Anne Curtis was hailed as this year's style icon, receiving the award from predecessor and fellow actress Marian Rivera.

Here are Philstar.com's favorite looks from the 2026 Preview Ball.

Anne Curtis
Philstar.com / Hannah Santos
Vice Ganda
Philstar.com / Hannah Santos
Marian Rivera
Philstar.com / Hannah Santos
Donny Pangilinan
Philstar.com / Hannah Santos
Alden Richards
Philstar.com / Hannah Santos
Michelle Dee
Philstar.com / Hannah Santos
Kyline Alcantara
Philstar.com / Hannah Santos
Atasha Muhlach
Philstar.com / Hannah Santos
Jasmine Curtis-Smith
Philstar.com / Hannah Santos
BJ Pascual
Philstar.com / Hannah Santos
Marina Summers
Philstar.com / Hannah Santos
Mond Gutierrez
Philstar.com / Hannah Santos
Mark Bumgarner
Philstar.com / Hannah Santos
Tim Yap
Philstar.com / Hannah Santos

RELATED: Diana's 'revenge dress' to go up for auction in New York

ALDEN RICHARDS

ANNE CURTIS

ATASHA MUHLACH

BJ PASCUAL

DONNY PANGILINAN

JASMINE CURTIS-SMITH

KYLINE ALCANTARA

MARIAN RIVERA

MARINA SUMMERS

MARK BUMGARNER

MICHELLE DEE

PREVIEW

PREVIEW BALL

RAYMOND GUTIERREZ

TIM YAP

VICE GANDA
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