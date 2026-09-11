IN PHOTOS: Anne Curtis, Vice Ganda, Marian Rivera banner Preview Ball 2026 guests
MANILA, Philippines — The stars came out to give fashion a new meaning for the 2026 edition of the Preview Ball.
The 2026 Preview Ball took place last September 10, Thursday, at Parañaque's Marriott Grand Ballroom as guests came in "deconstructed" formal wear to celebrate the magazine's 31st year.
During the evening's proceedings, host-actress Anne Curtis was hailed as this year's style icon, receiving the award from predecessor and fellow actress Marian Rivera.
Here are Philstar.com's favorite looks from the 2026 Preview Ball.
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