IN PHOTOS: Anne Curtis, Vice Ganda, Marian Rivera banner Preview Ball 2026 guests

Donny Pangilinan, Vice Ganda, and Anne Curtis at the 2026 Preview Ball

MANILA, Philippines — The stars came out to give fashion a new meaning for the 2026 edition of the Preview Ball.

The 2026 Preview Ball took place last September 10, Thursday, at Parañaque's Marriott Grand Ballroom as guests came in "deconstructed" formal wear to celebrate the magazine's 31st year.

During the evening's proceedings, host-actress Anne Curtis was hailed as this year's style icon, receiving the award from predecessor and fellow actress Marian Rivera.

Here are Philstar.com's favorite looks from the 2026 Preview Ball.

Philstar.com / Hannah Santos Anne Curtis

Philstar.com / Hannah Santos Vice Ganda

Philstar.com / Hannah Santos Marian Rivera

Philstar.com / Hannah Santos Donny Pangilinan

Philstar.com / Hannah Santos Alden Richards

Philstar.com / Hannah Santos Michelle Dee

Philstar.com / Hannah Santos Kyline Alcantara

Philstar.com / Hannah Santos Atasha Muhlach

Philstar.com / Hannah Santos Jasmine Curtis-Smith

Philstar.com / Hannah Santos BJ Pascual

Philstar.com / Hannah Santos Marina Summers

Philstar.com / Hannah Santos Mond Gutierrez

Philstar.com / Hannah Santos Mark Bumgarner

Philstar.com / Hannah Santos Tim Yap

RELATED: Diana's 'revenge dress' to go up for auction in New York