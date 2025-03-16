â€˜He did not love meâ€™: Kris Aquino opens up on failed romance with doctor

‘He did not love me’: Kris Aquino opens up on failed romance with doctor

Kris Aquino at the launch of her makeup line in collaboration with Ever Bilena

MANILA, Philippines — For the first time since announcing she is single anew, Kris Aquino opened up about her romance with a doctor.

In an Instagram post Sunday, March 16, Kris shared a few details about her last heartbreak along with her health update.

Kris revealed the reasons for her short-lived romance with the doctor, whom she had described in the past as someone who worked in Makati.

“During this time of uncertainty, I choose to share MY PAINFUL TRUTH, the doctor I loved left me because he wanted the freedom to travel, to break free from needing to care for & the reality of KRIS AQUINO who had multiplying autoimmune diseases w/ so few treatment options," Kris wrote.

“Enough time has passed: he did not love me. In my defense, he did receive the correct professional fees - even when we were a couple. End of that chapter (never akong natakot umamin ng katotohanan),” she revealed.

She also shared his exact words, as published on her Instagram: “The TRUTH, in his words ‘INIWAN KITA DAHIL MAHIRAP KANG MAHALIN, sobrang sikip ng paligid.”

Kris said that she is praying that her ex-flame will stop trash talking and “cursing” the doctors and her best friend who continue to care for her.

Her latest post also revealed how her second son, Josh, has been taking care of her. She said that Josh is now taking mixed martial arts classes, and has been patiently taking care of her, carrying her because she has difficulty walking because of her deep bone pain due to her autoimmune diseases, Lupus Arthritis, Polymyositis, and Acute Fibromyalgia.

