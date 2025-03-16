^

Entertainment

‘He did not love me’: Kris Aquino opens up on failed romance with doctor

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
March 16, 2025 | 4:52pm
â€˜He did not love meâ€™: Kris Aquino opens up on failed romance with doctor
Kris Aquino at the launch of her makeup line in collaboration with Ever Bilena
Philstar.com / Kat Leandicho

MANILA, Philippines — For the first time since announcing she is single anew, Kris Aquino opened up about her romance with a doctor. 

In an Instagram post Sunday, March 16, Kris shared a few details about her last heartbreak along with her health update. 

Kris revealed the reasons for her short-lived romance with the doctor, whom she had described in the past as someone who worked in Makati. 

“During this time of uncertainty, I choose to share MY PAINFUL TRUTH, the doctor I loved left me because he wanted the freedom to travel, to break free from needing to care for & the reality of KRIS AQUINO who had multiplying autoimmune diseases w/ so few treatment options," Kris wrote. 

“Enough time has passed: he did not love me. In my defense, he did receive the correct professional fees - even when we were a couple. End of that chapter (never akong natakot umamin ng katotohanan),” she revealed.

She also shared his exact words, as published on her Instagram: “The TRUTH, in his words ‘INIWAN KITA DAHIL MAHIRAP KANG MAHALIN, sobrang sikip ng paligid.”

Kris said that she is praying that her ex-flame will stop trash talking and “cursing” the doctors and her best friend who continue to care for her. 

Her latest post also revealed how her second son, Josh, has been taking care of her. She said that Josh is now taking mixed martial arts classes, and has been patiently taking care of her, carrying her because she has difficulty walking because of her deep bone pain due to her autoimmune diseases, Lupus Arthritis, Polymyositis, and Acute Fibromyalgia.

RELATED: ‘No boyfriend, no fiancé’: Kris Aquino reveals she is single again

KRIS AQUINO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Annette Gozon-Valdes opens up about married life with Shintaro Valdes

Annette Gozon-Valdes opens up about married life with Shintaro Valdes

By Nathalie Tomada | 18 hours ago
It all started on Facebook and a shared love for the Lakers and theology.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink joins 'Spider-Man 4' &mdash; reports

'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink joins 'Spider-Man 4' — reports

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Marvel Studios has reportedly cast "Stranger Things" breakout star Sadie Sink in the upcoming "Spider-Man 4"...
Entertainment
fbtw
IG official: Sunshine Cruz posts photo with Atong Ang

IG official: Sunshine Cruz posts photo with Atong Ang

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actress Sunshine Cruz debuted a photo of boyfriend Atong Ang in her social media account, making their relationship Instagram...
Entertainment
fbtw
Andres Muhlach is carving his own path as showbiz&rsquo;S NEW &lsquo;IT&rsquo; boy

Andres Muhlach is carving his own path as showbiz’S NEW ‘IT’ boy

By MJ Marfori | 1 day ago
Sobrang Latino! The standard! Pambansang crushie! These are just some of the titles that Andres Muhlach’s battalion...
Entertainment
fbtw
How artist Reuben Laurente brings music across borders

How artist Reuben Laurente brings music across borders

By Jerry Donato | 18 hours ago
When he is not in town, singer-painter Reuben Laurente is aboard international cruise ships and treats passengers to a Filipino...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sean 'Diddy' Combs pleads not guilty to new indictment

Sean 'Diddy' Combs pleads not guilty to new indictment

9 hours ago
Sean "Diddy" Combs pleaded not guilty Friday to a new indictment that added accusations to his US federal sex trafficking...
Entertainment
fbtw

Filmmaker agrees to pull out WPS docu from CinePanalo festival

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 18 hours ago
The Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival 2025 entry “Food Delivery, Fresh from the West Philippine Sea” has been withdrawn from the competition, citing “external factors.”
Entertainment
fbtw
Tony Labrusca shows he&rsquo;s more than his sexy image

Tony Labrusca shows he’s more than his sexy image

By Boy Abunda | 18 hours ago
When Tony Labrusca entered showbiz nine years ago, he never expected that his toned physique would lead him to become one...
Entertainment
fbtw
Mavy Legaspi leaves behind Ashley Ortega as he exits &lsquo;PBB&rsquo; house

Mavy Legaspi leaves behind Ashley Ortega as he exits ‘PBB’ house

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
It was a brief stint for Mavy Legaspi but the host-houseguest of “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Philmar Alipayo masks controversial '224' tattoo

Philmar Alipayo masks controversial '224' tattoo

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Philmar Alipayo appears to have covered a controversial tattoo that initially led to a brief viral conflict with his partner...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with