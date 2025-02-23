â€˜No boyfriend, no fiancÃ©â€™: Kris Aquino reveals she is single again

‘No boyfriend, no fiancé’: Kris Aquino reveals she is single again

MANILA, Philippines — Kris Aquino said she is single again as she revealed her continuing battle with her autoimmune diseases.

The TV host-actress posted a health update on Instagram Friday, where she revealed that she has a seventh health issue called Fibromyalgia, which the US National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases define as a “chronic (long-lasting) disorder that causes pain and tenderness throughout the body, as well as fatigue and trouble sleeping.”

Kris was previously diagnosed with Autoimmune Thyroiditis, Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria, Eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA), Systemic Sclerosis, Lupus/SLE, and Rheumatoid Arthritis.

At the end of her health update, she revealed the recent state of her heart.

“I’ve always been honest with all of you, for some time now I have been single, no boyfriend so clearly no fiancé. I never gave details while we were a couple so it makes no sense to elaborate now,” Kris said.

Kris said in June last year that she was seeing a Makati-based doctor. Prior to it, she was linked to politician Mark Leviste.

She is back in the country after spending two years in the United States for her treatments.

