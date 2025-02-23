^

Entertainment

‘No boyfriend, no fiancé’: Kris Aquino reveals she is single again

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
February 23, 2025 | 5:48pm
â€˜No boyfriend, no fiancÃ©â€™: Kris Aquino reveals she is single again
Multimedia personality Kris Aquino
Kris Aquino via Instagram, screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — Kris Aquino said she is single again as she revealed her continuing battle with her autoimmune diseases. 

The TV host-actress posted a health update on Instagram Friday, where she revealed that she has a seventh health issue called Fibromyalgia, which the US National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases define as a “chronic (long-lasting) disorder that causes pain and tenderness throughout the body, as well as fatigue and trouble sleeping.”

Kris was previously diagnosed with Autoimmune Thyroiditis, Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria, Eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA), Systemic Sclerosis, Lupus/SLE, and Rheumatoid Arthritis.

At the end of her health update, she revealed the recent state of her heart. 

“I’ve always been honest with all of you, for some time now I have been single, no boyfriend so clearly no fiancé. I never gave details while we were a couple so it makes no sense to elaborate now,” Kris said. 

Kris said in June last year that she was seeing a Makati-based doctor. Prior to it, she was linked to politician Mark Leviste. 

She is back in the country after spending two years in the United States for her treatments. 

RELATED: ‘Not yet fit to work’: Kris Aquino reveals 7th health condition 

KRIS AQUINO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
A Swiftie&rsquo;s dream: Inside Spotify&rsquo;s immersive &lsquo;This Is Taylor Swift&rsquo; exhibit

A Swiftie’s dream: Inside Spotify’s immersive ‘This Is Taylor Swift’ exhibit

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 19 hours ago
From a fascinating gallery to a lyric wonderland, the ongoing immersive exhibition of Taylor Swift’s 11 iconic musical...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lalisa in our area: A lavish night with &lsquo;The White Lotus&rsquo; stars in Bangkok

Lalisa in our area: A lavish night with ‘The White Lotus’ stars in Bangkok

By MJ Marfori | 1 day ago
What is an extravaganza?
Entertainment
fbtw
Iza and Dimples get long-awaited movie collab

Iza and Dimples get long-awaited movie collab

By Nathalie Tomada | 19 hours ago
They may play feuding mothers in the horror film “The Caretakers,” but in real life, Iza Calzado and Dimples Romana...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;My Love Will Make You Disappear&rsquo; to hit cinemas in over 30 countries

‘My Love Will Make You Disappear’ to hit cinemas in over 30 countries

By Patricia Dela Roca | 1 day ago
Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino’s romantic-comedy film “My Love Will Make You Disappear” is set for an international...
Entertainment
fbtw
BINI, TJ Monterde win big at the The Official Philippine Charts launch

BINI, TJ Monterde win big at the The Official Philippine Charts launch

By Lyka Nicart | 19 hours ago
Pinoy music took center stage at The Clubhouse at The Palace in Bonifacio Global City, as the industry gathered to celebrate...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Norwegian film 'Dreams,' Australia's Rose Byrne win at 75th Berlinale

Norwegian film 'Dreams,' Australia's Rose Byrne win at 75th Berlinale

By Agence France-Presse | 9 hours ago
Norwegian drama "Dreams" won the top prize at the Berlin film festival on Saturday, while Australia's Rose Byrne clinched...
Entertainment
fbtw
Moonstar88 sells 'Migraine,' 'Torete' guitar to Boss Toyo

Moonstar88 sells 'Migraine,' 'Torete' guitar to Boss Toyo

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Filipino rock band Moonstar88 sold the guitar it used to record hit songs like "Migraine" and "Torete" to entrepreneur...
Entertainment
fbtw
New 'Avatar' series greenlit by Nickelodeon

New 'Avatar' series greenlit by Nickelodeon

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Nickelodeon is developing a new sequel series in the "Avatar: The Last Airbender" franchise with the original show's...
Entertainment
fbtw
New Philippine tourism ambassador Seo In Guk, Blackpink's Jisoo lead cast of VR rom-com

New Philippine tourism ambassador Seo In Guk, Blackpink's Jisoo lead cast of VR rom-com

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Korean singer Jisoo of the girl group Blackpink and recently named Philippine tourism ambassador, Korean singer-actor Seo...
Entertainment
fbtw
Maris Racal's 'Sunshine' wins Crystal Bear at 75th Berlinale

Maris Racal's 'Sunshine' wins Crystal Bear at 75th Berlinale

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Antoinette Jadaone's "Sunshine," starring Maris Racal, won the Crystal Bear at the 75th Berlin International Film Festiv...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with