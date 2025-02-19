'Isang pangarap': Cedrick Juan, Kate Alejandrino now engaged

MANILA, Philippines — Congratulations are in order as actors Cedrick Juan and Kate Alejandrino are now engaged!

Both actors shared images on their Instagram accounts of the diamond ring on Kate's finger.

"Iibigin ka. Mas higit pa. Bukas makalawa," Kate wrote on her Instagram post.

"Pangarap na nag-simula sa pagpapanumbalik ng iyong tunay na ngiti na nag-uugat sa kaluluwa, isip, puso at mga mata. Ito ang layunin ko simula noong unang araw na tayo'y nag-simula," Cedrick wrote.

The actor added it would be his job to love, serve, listen, and make Kate happy because it was what she deserves, "Ang maging sigurado at tiyak sa bawat hakbang araw-araw na magkasama. Tara mangarap tayo bawat sandali simula sa araw na ito."

Cedrick ended his post with, "Mahal, mahal na mahal kita at pipiliin ka araw-araw, Kaitin."

Among those who commented congratulatory messages were Dolly de Leon, JC Santos, Joyce Pring, Benjamin Alves, Rita Daniela, Adrian Lindayag, Gab Pangilinan, and KaladKaren.

The celebrity couple went public with their relationship earlier this year but they were already dating.

Cedrick started out in theater and made a breakthrough on the big screen as Jose Burgos in "GomBurZa," which won him Best Actor at the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival.

Kate is best known for starring in "Lavender Fields," "Mujigae," "What's Wrong With Secretary Kim," "Ten Little Mistresses," "Bula Sa Langit," and "Respeto."

