Jennylyn Mercado remains with GMA-7, full trailer for movie reunion with Dennis Trillo released

MANILA, Philippines — Jennylyn Mercado has put to rest the transfer rumors as she signed with GMA-7 anew, choosing to stay with the network since she struck stardom in the very first season of “Starstruck” in 2003.

Rumors of the actress-singer leaving the network surfaced when she was not included GMA-7’s station ID in July last year.

She signed a new contract with the network on Tuesday, January 21, making GMA-7 her home for more than 20 years.

“I am here. I am back. I am home. Kapuso pa rin, at taos-puso po tayong nagpapasalamat sa lahat ng mga tumulong sa akin, sa GMA sa patuloy na pagmamahal at pagtanggap sa akin,” Jennylyn said in an interview.

Prior to the contract signing, Jennylyn was actively supporting husband Dennis as they promoted the award-winning 2024 Metro Manila Film Festival Best Picture “Green Bones.” The film is their first movie that they collaborated with their own production company Brightburn Entertainment with GMA Pictures and GMA Public Affairs.

To begin her year, she is also set to reunite with husband Dennis Trillo in the Valentine movie “Everything About My Wife,” set for nationwide theatrical release on February 26.

The trailer shows how the love story between Dom (Dennis) and Imo (Jennylyn) unfolded, as a loving couple whose relationship turns sour into their seven years of marriage.

Their marriage is put to test with the appearance of Miguel (Sam Milby), who will test the couple if they will be able to survive to the infamous “seven-year itch.”

“Everything About My Wife” is directed by Real S. Florido. It is a collaboration between CreaZion Studios, GMA Pictures and Glimmer Studios. — Video from CreaZion Studios YouTube channel

WATCH: Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo to star in movie reunion 'Everything About My Wife'

