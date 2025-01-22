^

Entertainment

Jennylyn Mercado remains with GMA-7, full trailer for movie reunion with Dennis Trillo released

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 22, 2025 | 5:53pm
Jennylyn Mercado remains with GMA-7, full trailer for movie reunion with Dennis Trillo released
Jennylyn Mercado
Paul Paredes via Jennylyn Mercado's Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Jennylyn Mercado has put to rest the transfer rumors as she signed with GMA-7 anew, choosing to stay with the network since she struck stardom in the very first season of “Starstruck” in 2003. 

Rumors of the actress-singer leaving the network surfaced when she was not included GMA-7’s station ID in July last year. 

She signed a new contract with the network on Tuesday, January 21, making GMA-7 her home for more than 20 years. 

“I am here. I am back. I am home. Kapuso pa rin, at taos-puso po tayong nagpapasalamat sa lahat ng mga tumulong sa akin, sa GMA sa patuloy na pagmamahal at pagtanggap sa akin,” Jennylyn said in an interview. 

Prior to the contract signing, Jennylyn was actively supporting husband Dennis as they promoted the award-winning 2024 Metro Manila Film Festival Best Picture “Green Bones.” The film is their first movie that they collaborated with their own production company Brightburn Entertainment with GMA Pictures and GMA Public Affairs. 

To begin her year, she is also set to reunite with husband Dennis Trillo in the Valentine movie “Everything About My Wife,” set for nationwide theatrical release on February 26. 

The trailer shows how the love story between Dom (Dennis) and Imo (Jennylyn) unfolded, as a loving couple whose relationship turns sour into their seven years of marriage. 

Their marriage is put to test with the appearance of Miguel (Sam Milby), who will test the couple if they will be able to survive to the infamous “seven-year itch.”

“Everything About My Wife” is directed by Real S. Florido. It is a collaboration between CreaZion Studios, GMA Pictures and Glimmer Studios. — Video from CreaZion Studios YouTube channel

WATCH: Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo to star in movie reunion 'Everything About My Wife'

RELATED: Dennis Trillo, Jennylyn Mercado reunite in 'Everything About My Wife'

GMA-7

JENNYLYN MERCADO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Karla Estrada threatens to take legal action vs 'famewhore'

Karla Estrada threatens to take legal action vs 'famewhore'

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
TV host Karla Estrada warned that she would take a legal action against an unnamed person. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Camille Villar on motherhood and caring for elders

Camille Villar on motherhood and caring for elders

By Boy Abunda | 1 day ago
Do children have a moral obligation to take care of their elderly parents?
Entertainment
fbtw
'Gusto kong tumambling': Judy Ann Santos recalls 'surreal' moment with Gordon Ramsay
play

'Gusto kong tumambling': Judy Ann Santos recalls 'surreal' moment with Gordon Ramsay

By Jan Milo Severo | 10 hours ago
Actress Judy Ann Santos had a surreal moment when she finally met her idol, world-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay, last Monday...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Gusto kong tumambling': Judy Ann Santos recalls 'surreal' moment with Gordon Ramsay
play

'Gusto kong tumambling': Judy Ann Santos recalls 'surreal' moment with Gordon Ramsay

By Jan Milo Severo | 10 hours ago
Actress Judy Ann Santos had a surreal moment when she finally met her idol, world-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay, last Monday...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
How Gordon Ramsay keeps body, health in &lsquo;MasterChef&rsquo; shape amid angry memes

How Gordon Ramsay keeps body, health in ‘MasterChef’ shape amid angry memes

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
But through all these rage, which he called as spurs of “passion,” plus all the food he eats (he confessed that...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;We take negativity seriously&rsquo;: Gordon Ramsay bares recipe for success

‘We take negativity seriously’: Gordon Ramsay bares recipe for success

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Pondering on his success as a TV personality and restaurateur, Ramsay advised other chefs to maximize the power of social...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gordon Ramsay recreates 'MasterChef' with Halo-Halo cook-off among Judy Ann Santos, Ninong Ry, Filipina chefs

Gordon Ramsay recreates 'MasterChef' with Halo-Halo cook-off among Judy Ann Santos, Ninong Ry, Filipina chefs

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Since Ramsay was in the Philippines for the first time, at his fan meet in Pasay City yesterday, celebrity chefs had a cook-off...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gordon Ramsay hails Sisig by Filipino chef as &lsquo;best dish&rsquo; he&rsquo;s tasted in recent years

Gordon Ramsay hails Sisig by Filipino chef as ‘best dish’ he’s tasted in recent years

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
In his over 30 years of cooking, traveling the world and tasting many dishes in his hit reality series like “MasterChef”...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Exquisite&rsquo;: Gordon Ramsay reacts to Abi Marquez&rsquo;s Beef Wellington Lumpia

‘Exquisite’: Gordon Ramsay reacts to Abi Marquez’s Beef Wellington Lumpia

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
In a funny turn of events, “Hell’s Kitchen” and “MasterChef” host Gordon Ramsay was the one...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with