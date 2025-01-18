Why Jolina still owns the ’90s style icon crown

Jolina Magdangal portrays Lily Atienza in ABS-CBN’s hit action-drama ‘Lavender Fields,’ which is streaming on Netflix and iWantTFC.

MANILA, Philippines — Up to this day, people still call Jolina Magdangal “chuva choo choo,” which is also the title of her ‘90s hit song.

“They would still call me ‘chuva choo choo.’ Bakit naman laging ‘chuva choo choo’? ‘Di ko naman sinasadya na magmukhang ano. Siguro sa pagkabungisngis lang o ano,” said the actress-singer at a recent interview with the press for her just-concluded series “Lavender Fields.”

“Maybe I’m still like that. Until now, the way I talk, bungisngis. As I’ve said earlier, I feel energized and my feelings come back every time I see the people that I’m with from the past. So I think that’s what you see in me.”

Jolina expressed how grateful she was that she got to set the pop-culture trend back in the day. Her parents even put up a merch store for her way back.

“I had a store and it was difficult to get supplies (at that time). But now, with just one click, add to cart, everything is there,” she shared. “’90s talaga. At least may generation ako na napasaya.”

Jolina with husband Mike Escueta and kids, Pele and Vika.

She is thrilled that she was dubbed the ‘90s style icon. “Parang kinikilig ako na minsan ayoko ko kasing isipin na icon. What I know was I really enjoyed the ‘90s. I did what I wanted to do no matter what other people would say. I don’t care. I would wear what I want to wear and as long as I don’t hurt anyone, game lang. That’s what matters most to me.

The actress is having a pre-Valentine’s Day reunion film, ‘Ex Ex Lovers’ with ‘90s loveteam partner Marvin Agustin. — Photo from Jolina’s Instagram page

“When you say icon, it doesn’t necessarily mean seniority. It has various definitions for you to be given such (title)… For me, parang laging papasok sa isang tenga ko, maiiwan mo sya dito (heart). So wala ng lalabas.”

She also gets “kilig” every time she hears such words and is also grateful. “Sometimes they would say, pop culture, churva, and icon. It’s not because I’m embarrassed but because kinikilig ako.”

Aside from the ABS-CBN’s hit action-drama “Lavender Fields,” Jolina has an upcoming movie with her former onscreen partner Marvin Agustin. The “Ex Ex Lovers” will be screened in cinemas on Feb. 12.

Jolina and Marvin have remained friends throughout the years and are still supportive of each other’s career.

“Ngayon ko lang naramdaman din yung ganitong level of connection with someone who aside from your (immediate) family has (also) become your family. Aside from being your workmate when you were younger, aside from being your friend, it’s like we’re beyond soulmates. When we talk, it’s different.

“Sometimes, (we would say) ‘Tingnan mo naman tayo dati no,’ parang napapaganun kami. But now, (we realized) it’s petty. Mapapaganun ka. Pero dati parang, ‘Ang hirap kausapin ni Marvin.’ But now, it’s no longer that.’”

Marvin would sometimes invite Jolina and her family to his restaurants. “(Marvin told her) ‘I will be the one who will serve you.’ And when there’s something new, I’m happy for him. Tapos pag may ni-request akong ganito, bibigay naman niya.”

Jolina has two children, Pele and Vika, with husband Mark Escueta, Rivermaya’s drummer.

She told The STAR she would feel sentimental over how her kids have been growing up so fast.

“I’m always with them but sometimes whenever I look at them, I can’t help but say, ‘Did you grow taller or I just became shorter?’ Hahaha! It’s now different the way they talked. Biglang pag gising ko na lang, iba na yung sinasabi. Sometimes, I would get surprised. Nagse-senti ako.”

So Jolina relishes every moment of being a mother. “Everything that would make a mark in their lives (we would do it), so that when they looked back on it, they would feel happy. I want to do those things, whatever it is, material things, travel experiences, our conversations before bedtime, laughter, jokes, everything.”

Pele and Vika are not spoiled kids, according to Jolina because she and Mark are “strict” as parents. Her children have been home schooling since the pandemic.

“Lavender Fields” is also streaming on Netflix and iWantTFC.