Coco Martin explains why he doesnâ€™t get tired spending time with fans

Coco Martin explains why he doesn’t get tired spending time with fans

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 13, 2025 | 9:20am
Coco Martin takes a selfie with lucky fans at his grand launch as brand ambassador for Toyota Tamaraw Next Generation on December 8, 2024 in Glorietta mall, Makati City.
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Coco Martin’s generosity is vaunted in showbiz, and he showed why at his recent mall show where he was launched as the brand ambassador for the new generation of a Japanese car brand. 

The “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” star drew loud cheers as he was introduced as the latest endorser for the Toyota Tamarraw Next Generation, the most recent iteration of the Tamaraw FX, the popular ’90s vehicle that was converted and popularly used as a public utility vehicle. The Next Generation Tamaraws are locally made in Toyota’s manufacturing plant in Sta. Rosa, Laguna. 

Apart from the usual routine of many stars singing a popular tune during a product launch, Coco went beyond the expected. He roamed around and hugged some lucky fans who trooped to the activity area of Glorietta Mall in Makati City. 

Coco said he owes his precious time to his fans. 

“Kung pwede naman akong kumanta hanggang pitong kanta, minsan kumakanta ako hanggang trese. Totoo. Nahihiya ako sa mga co-actors ko kasi baka iniisip nila, feel na feel ko ‘yung ginagawa ko. ‘Di ba?” the actor said, recalling a conversation he had with columnist and online showbiz host Ogie Diaz. 

Coco talked to the press right after his launch in Makati. 

Diaz invited Coco to one of his charity events. Coco said that Diaz took note of the actor’s dedication to serenade his fans. 

“Sabi ko, eto lang ‘yung time na makikita nila ako. Kadalasan nakikita nila ako sa TV. Sabi ko bakit ko titipirin ‘yung mga tao?” Coco shared his text reply to Ogie. 

“Ang tagal nilang nandiyan. Bago pa ako dumating, mga two o three hours na silang nandiyan. So sabi ko, ngayon lang nila ako makikita so sasagarin ko na,” he added.

Coco works beyond starring in front of the camera. In his nightly show, which recently marked its two years on air, he does not only serve as its star but also as a director and a creative. He is credited with his real name, Rodel Nacienceno. 

“’Pag humaharap ako sa mga tao, lagi kong iniisip, dahil sa kanila, nandito ako ngayon. Dahil sa kanila kung bakit natupad ko ‘yung mga pangarap ko. Kaya sabi ko nga kung ito ‘yung pagkakataon na makaharap ako sa kanila para magpasalamat personally, hindi ako napapagod o nagsasawa na kapag nagkaroon ako ng pagkakataon, lalo na ang mga lola, matatanda, talagang niyayakap ko sila. 

“Sa pamamagitan ng konting oras na ‘yun, mapaparamdam ko ‘yung pagpapasalamat ko sa kanila at hindi ako napapagod na ginagawa ko ‘yun kung anuman ‘yung event,” Coco said. 

