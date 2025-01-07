From legends to chart-toppers: 2025 concert lineup for every music fan

MANILA, Philippines — From Dionne Warwick to Boyz II Men, a bountiful lineup of nostalgia acts will be hitting the Philippine stage this year.

This month, American music artist St. Vincent will perform at The Filinvest Tent in Alabang on Jan. 8; Dilaw singer Maki at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino on Jan. 11; and American dream pop band Cigarettes After Sex at the SM Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena on Jan. 14.

In Cebu, Apo Hiking Society will be at the Waterfront Hotel and Casino on Jan. 17, while “The Voice US” Season 26 winner Sofronio Vasquez will have his show also at the Waterfront Hotel and Casino on Jan. 18.

J-pop group Phantom Siita, on the other hand, will bring their 1ST WORLD TOUR “Moth to a flame” show on Jan. 18 at the Samsung Hall, SM Aura, which is presented by Ovation Productions, while K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN will return for their “Right Here World Tour” on Jan. 18 and 19 at the Philippine Sports Stadium, Bocaue, Bulacan.

Hitmaker Dionne Warwick is set to perform at the New Frontier Theater on Jan. 24; Gerald Santos at the Skydome, SM City North Edsa on Jan. 24; Thailand’s Gemini Norawit and Fourth Nattawat also at the Skydome on Jan. 25; South Korean rap rock band N. Flying on Jan. 26 at the New Frontier Theater; Maroon 5 at MOA Arena on Jan. 29; and Norwegian musician AURORA at the New Frontier Theater on Jan. 31.

During the month of love, another set of exciting acts is brewing: reggae artist Kolohe Kai on Feb. 1 at the Samsung Hall, SM Aura, followed by OPM artists, such as, Aegis on Feb. 1 and 2 at the New Frontier Theater; TJ Monterde on Feb. 1 to 3 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum; Pops Fernandez and Martin Nievera on Feb. 7 at the MOA Arena; Nina on Feb. 7 at the New Frontier Theater; Cup of Joe on Feb. 8 and 9 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum; and Acel Bisa, Aia de Leon, Barbie Almalbis, Hannah Romawac, Kitchie Nadal, and Lougee Basabas for their “The Tanaw: The Repeat” concert on Feb. 9 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

On the same dates, Feb. 11 and 12, Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI will carry out her “Buzz World Tour” gig at the MOA Arena, presented by Live Nation Philippines, while The Script will play at The Big Dome.

Hoobastank, meanwhile, will rock the New Frontier Theater stage on Feb. 12; A1 in Bacolod on Feb. 12, Cagayan de Oro, Feb. 13, Cebu City, Feb. 14, and at the New Frontier Theater, Feb. 15 and 16; Ronan Keating in Cebu City on Feb. 12 and at the Newport Performing Arts Theater on Feb. 13; and Regine Velasquez-Alcasid on Feb. 14, 15, 21, and 22 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater.

A day after Valentine’s, BINI will kick off their “BINIVERSE World Tour 2025” at the Philippine Arena and The Corrs on Feb. 15 and 16 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, organized by Pulp Live World Production, Inc.

The fun will continue with metal band Jinjer’s Asian Tour 2025 in Manila on Feb. 18 at the Skydome; Jay Gates Barry Manilow Tribute on Feb. 21 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater; “South Korean Festival Waterbomb (Manila edition)” on Feb. 22 and 23 at the Quirino Grandstand; “DAY6 3RD WORLD TOUR in MANILA” on Feb. 22 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum; and “Taeyang 2025 Tour in Manila the Light Year” also on Feb. 22 at the MOA Arena.

The month will cap off with the “Plus 63 Festival” on Feb. 23 at the Aseana City Concert Grounds to be headlined by Kehlani, Jenevieve, James Reid, MRLD, and Jolianne and wave to earth on Feb. 28 at the MOA Arena.

ENHYPEN will open the first day of March with the “WALK THE LINE World Tour – Bulacan,” presented by Applewood Philippines, at the Philippine Sports Stadium in Bocaue and again, NIKI at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Keshi will stage his “REQUIEM TOUR” on March 4 at the MOA Arena, K-pop boy group BOYNEXTDOOR on March 22 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, and Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys on March 30 at the New Frontier Theater.

Super Junior’s Kyuhyun and Russell Peters will mount their gigs at the New Frontier Theater on April 5 and 15, respectively.

Come May 1 and 2, M2M will play at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, to be presented by Wilbros Live, in Davao City on May 3 and in Cebu City on May 4.

“Ado World Tour 2025 Hibana” will be launched on May 8 at MOA Arena; “Playback Punk Rock and Emo Music Festival,” featuring The Secondhand Serenade, The Click Five, and Boys Like Girls also at MOA Arena on May 9 and in Cebu City on May 10, and Boyz II Men at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on May 18.